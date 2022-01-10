Bulldogs suffer first setback of the season to O'Gorman By BRENNEN RUPP Sports Editor Jan 10, 2022 Jan 10, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SOPHIA SUDENGA competes on the bars during Madison's home gymnastics meet vs. Sioux Falls O'Gorman on Thursday. Photo by Brennen Rupp × Purchase Access See More Offers details close × You are logged in Switch accounts Secure & Encrypted What's your e-mail address? E-mail Password Confirm What's your delivery address? It was the first match loss for the Bulldogs in the 2020-21 season.Madison’s Raena Rost placed second on the beam with a mark of 8.600. Karlie Nelson and Kylie Krusemark tied for fourth place. The Bulldogs both recorded a score of 8.0500.Nelson took home fourth place in the floor routine. The Madison eighth-grader earned a mark of 8.9500.Nelson and Rost tied for third place in the vault. They both recorded a mark of 9.1000 to take home third place.Krusemark tied with O’Gorman’s Grace Miller for fifth place in the vault. The pair both earned a mark of 9.0500 in the event.The loss brings Madison’s match record to 3-1 on the season. The Bulldogs will be back in action on Tuesday, when they host Vermillion. The competitions are scheduled to start at 6 p.m.The Bulldogs will cap off the week by hosting the Linda Collignon Invitational on Saturday. 15. The event is scheduled to start at noon. 