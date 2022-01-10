Sophia Sudenga

SOPHIA SUDENGA competes on the bars during Madison's home gymnastics meet vs. Sioux Falls O'Gorman on Thursday.

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Madison gymnastics team lost to Sioux Falls O’Gorman 143.400 to 133.100 on Thursday in Madison. It was the first match loss for the Bulldogs in the 2020-21 season.

Madison’s Raena Rost placed second on the beam with a mark of 8.600. Karlie Nelson and Kylie Krusemark tied for fourth place. The Bulldogs both recorded a score of 8.0500.

Nelson took home fourth place in the floor routine. The Madison eighth-grader earned a mark of 8.9500.

Nelson and Rost tied for third place in the vault. They both recorded a mark of 9.1000 to take home third place.

Krusemark tied with O’Gorman’s Grace Miller for fifth place in the vault. The pair both earned a mark of 9.0500 in the event.

The loss brings Madison’s match record to 3-1 on the season. The Bulldogs will be back in action on Tuesday, when they host Vermillion. The competitions are scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

The Bulldogs will cap off the week by hosting the Linda Collignon Invitational on Saturday. 15. The event is scheduled to start at noon.