Dakota State University’s Fane Sauvakacolo and Madissyn Moore competed in the women’s pentathlon on Friday in the Bison Open at Shelly Ellig Indoor Track & Field facility, hosted by NCAA Division I North Dakota State.
The Trojans competed in the Bison Open as part of the North Star Athletic Association Indoor Track & Field Championships Multi-Events, along with three other athletes from Dickinson State.
The pentathlon kicked off with the 60-meter hurdles, paced by Sauvakacolo with a time of 10.04 seconds; she collected 705 points in the event. Moore added a time of 12.97 seconds in the race, tallying 258 points.
The next event of the pentathlon was the high jump, led by Moore with 689 points; she was the top NSAA performer in the event. She cleared a personal best height of 1.56 meters (5 feet, 1.25 inches). Sauvakacolo registered 491 points after clearing the height of 1.38 meters (4 feet, 6.25 inches).
Moore added 492 points in the shot put after tossing 9.42 meters (30 feet, 11 inches) for the Trojans. Sauvakacolo tallied 449 points after throwing a career best 8.76 meters (28 feet, 9 inches).
Moore leaped 5.15 meters (16 feet, 10.75 inches) in the long jump and recorded 601 points in the event. Her long jump tied for the third best mark in school history (Amber Krogstad in 2011). Sauvakacolo produced 503 points after leaping 4.79 meters (15 feet, 8.75 inches).
The final event of the pentathlon was the 800-meter run. Sauvakacolo clocked a time of 2 minutes, 52.87 seconds to earn 434 points, while Moore recorded a time of 3 minutes, 4.37 seconds to collect 326 points.
Sauvakacolo finished as the third best NSAA women’s pentathlon performer, racking up 2,582 points for DSU. She holds the second-most points scored in DSU women’s indoor track & field pentathlon history (Rachelle DeBeer holds the record with 2,967 points in 1997).
Moore scored 2,366 points in the pentathlon, the third most points scored in school history.