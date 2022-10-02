The Colman-Egan Hawks came back from a 2-1 deficit to defeat Castlewood 3-2 in Colman on Thursday.
Castlewood scored the first three points in the opening set to jump out to a 3-0 lead. The Hawks bounced back to even the match at 4-4.
The Colman-Egan Hawks came back from a 2-1 deficit to defeat Castlewood 3-2 in Colman on Thursday.
Castlewood scored the first three points in the opening set to jump out to a 3-0 lead. The Hawks bounced back to even the match at 4-4.
An ace from Ava Mousel tied the set at 7-7. A Kadance Landis kill gave the Hawks a 12-9 lead. Landis recorded another kill to give Colman-Egan a 13-10 lead.
Daniela Lee recorded a kill to give the Hawks a 14-11 lead. Lee had another kill for the Hawks to push their lead to 15-13.
With the Hawks holding a 17-16 lead, Brynlee Landis recorded a kill to push their lead to 18-16. Kadance Landis recorded back-to-back kills to give the Hawks a 24-17 lead. Lee recorded the set-winning kill to give the Hawks the 25-18 victory.
The second set was a back-and-forth affair, with the biggest lead for either team in the set being four points.
A kill from Brynlee Landis broke a 3-3 tie and gave the Hawks a 4-3 lead. Berkley Groos recorded a kill to push Colman-Egan’s lead to 5-3. Brynlee Landis had her second kill of the set to extend Colman-Egan’s lead to 6-3.
Groos recorded a kill to extend Colman-Egan’s lead to 7-4. Lee had her first kill of the second set to push Colman-Egan’s lead to 8-5.
With the Hawks holding a 13-8 lead, Castlewood went on a 9-3 run to take a 17-16 lead. A kill from Abby Rhode tied the set at 19-19.
Rhode recorded another kill to tie the set at 20-20. Rhode recorded a block to get the Hawks with 23-21.
A kill from Groos trimmed Castlewood’s lead to 23-22. Ava Mousel recorded an ace to tie the set at 23-23.
Castlewood closed out the set by scoring the final two points to edge Colman-Egan 25-23 and tie the match at 1-1.
It was all Castlewood in the third set as the Warriors defeated the Hawks 25-14 to take a 2-1 match lead.
Colman-Egan won the fourth set 25-18 and even the match at 2-2. The Hawks won the fifth set 15-11 to pick up the 3-2 victory.
Lee finished the match with 11 kills and 23 digs. Kadance Landis added 10 kills. Groos also had nine kills.
Lanie Mousel recorded 25 assists. Ava Mousel recorded 20 assists and three aces. Presley Luze had 15 digs.
With the win, the Hawks are now 13-6 overall. They’ll be back in action on Monday when they hit the road to take on Chester.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.