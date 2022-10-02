CE VB

COLMAN-EGAN'S Abby Rhode goes up for the kill against Castlewood on Thursday.

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Colman-Egan Hawks came back from a 2-1 deficit to defeat Castlewood 3-2 in Colman on Thursday.

Castlewood scored the first three points in the opening set to jump out to a 3-0 lead. The Hawks bounced back to even the match at 4-4.