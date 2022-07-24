Allstate and the America Football Coaches Association announced the nominees for the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®.
The nominees are 114 student-athletes with exemplary community service, academic dedication and impact on and off the field.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Allstate and the America Football Coaches Association announced the nominees for the 2022 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team®.
The nominees are 114 student-athletes with exemplary community service, academic dedication and impact on and off the field.
“For 31 years, the Good Works Team has recognized the inspirational work of thousands of young men off the football field,” said Troy Hawkes, executive vice president and general manager, Allstate Sales and Distribution.
“Their selflessness makes the sport and communities across the country that much better.”
Travis Rebstock of Dakota State University is one of the nominees to be listed.
Rebstock was involved with the DSU Football Leadership Council. He is a member of the TriBeta National Biological Honor Society and holds the treasurer position for that organization.
Rebstock helped with the middle schoolers for the Promising Futures Program Outreach with the biology department. He is also a scholar-athlete recipient for the North Star Athletic Association.
Rebstock, 6-foot-2 and 235 lbs., will be a senior tight end for DSU this fall. He is the son of Bob and Lori Rebstock of Redwood Falls, Minn. He majors in biology.
“While these players are tremendous athletes on the field, they are even better people off of it. They realize that giving back is one of the most important things you can do in your life, and I am inspired by how they have used their opportunities to make life better for those around them,” said Tim Tebow, two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner and 2009 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team member.
Established in 1992, the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team is one of the most coveted community service awards in college football. From the 114 nominees, the final roster of 23 award recipients will bring together 11 from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision; 11 players from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, Division II, and III, and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA); and one honorary head coach.
To be considered for a spot on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, each player must be actively involved with a charitable organization or service group while maintaining strong academic standing.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.