Madison Tennis

MADISON'S DELILAH MAXWELL follows through on her forehand shot.

 Submitted photo

The Madison Bulldogs improved to 3-0 by going 2-0 at the West River Roundup in Pierre on Saturday. Madison defeated Aberdeen Roncalli 5-4 and then downed Rapid City Central 8-1.

Madison 5, Aberdeen 4