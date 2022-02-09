Wilmot outscored Colman-Egan 19-11 in the third quarter on Tuesday. That third quarter proved to be the difference in a back and forth contest as the Hawks fell 62-54.
Antonio Manzano scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds for C-E Austin Gullickson reached double figures with 11 points. Ben Zwart and Jackson Zwart both chipped in with eight points.
With the loss, the Hawks are now 1-15 overall. They’ll look to snap a six-game losing streak on Friday, when they host Deubrook Area.
Chester 65, ORR 36
The Chester Flyers ran away from the Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders 65-36 on Tuesday in Ramona.
Jovie Wolf led the Flyers with 17 points. Stratton Eppard scored 15 points for the visiting Flyers.
Orion Albertson led the Raiders with nine points. Will Matson scored eight points and recorded eight rebounds. Isaac Trygstad scored eight points and came down with seven rebounds.
With the win, the Flyers brought their overall record to 8-9. They’ll look to pick up their ninth win of the season on Friday, when they host Freeman.
The loss brought ORR to 9-8 overall. They’ll look to pick up their 10th win of the season on Saturday, when they host Sioux Falls Lutheran.
Prep Girls Basketball
Howard 54, Canistota 35
The Howard Tigers outscored Canistota 30-16 in the second half to pick up the 54-35 road victory on Tuesday.
Abby Aslesen recorded a double-double for the Tigers. Aslesen scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. She also dished out four assists.
Trinity Palmquist scored nine points and grabbed six rebounds. Kate Connor chipped in with nine points. Josephine Brok scored eight points.
The Tigers have now won three straight games and own an overall record of 12-6. Howard will look to extend its winning streak to four games on Friday, when the Tigers take on Jones County in Salem as part of the DWU Culvers Classic.