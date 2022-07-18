The Madison Broncos amateur baseball team closed out the regular season by going 1-2 during their final three games.
The Broncos extended their winning streak to five games on July 12 with an 11-7 victory in extra innings against the Salem Cubs.
Logan Allbee hit a three-run double for the Broncos in the top of the 10th inning. Aspen Dahl collected two hits, including a double, and drove in a pair of runs for Madison.
Trevor Johnson hit a double for the Broncos. Mitch McNary and Nick Bird both collected two hits.
Tyler Tappe started the game on the mound for the Broncos. Tappe pitched 6.1 innings and recorded seven strikeouts.
At Flynn Field on Thursday, the Broncos were blanked by the Flandreau Cardinals 16-0. The game ended after five innings.
On Sunday, the Broncos were shut out by Lennox, losing 8-0 in eight innings.
The Broncos finished the regular season with an 11-8 record. Madison will be the No. 6 seed in the District 4B Tournament and will square off against No. 3 seed Canova. The game will take place in Dell Rapids on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for noon.
Greg Biagi finished the regular season with a .511 batting average. Dahl was second on the team with a .440 batting average. Matt Burpee hit .341 on the year and Heith Williams hit .322.
Bird led the team with six wins. Dahl picked up three wins on the mound.