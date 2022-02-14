The Madison Bulldogs wrapped up the regular season with a thrilling 37-36 victory over Sioux Falls O’Gorman in Sioux Falls on Thursday.
“It was a very exciting duel,” Chris Waba, the Madison wrestling coach said. “We knew O’Gorman was going to be a test for us as they match up with us very well. We talked to the kids about trying to conserve team points and I think we still gave up too many bonus points.
That being said, it was fun to watch our kids get excited and scream and buy into the excitement.
We needed a couple of kids to get bonus points and in the end we had one more than they did.”
The Bulldogs dropped the first two matches of the night before Caleb Hodges won by pinfall in the 120-pound division against Caleb Nichols.
In the 126-pound division, Carson Wolf defeated O’Gorman’s Sterne Pankratz by major decision (9-0).
After picking up points by forfeit, Isaac Henry won by pinfall against Nicholas Giese in the 138-pound division.
In the 152-pound division, Jess Englert lost a hard-fought match to Caleb Kenable by decision (4-1).
Madison’s Layne Hess won by decision (10-6) against Aidan Kenable in the 160-pound division.
In the 182-pound division, Riley Kearin won by pinfall against Alex Munce in the 182-pound division.
Madison’s Braxton Bjorklund won by pinfall in the 195-pound division against David Vazquez.
With the win the Bulldogs finished the season with a 10-3 record.
They’ll have a week to prepare for the Region 1A Wrestling Tournament that will take place on Saturday at O’Gorman High School. The competition will start at 10 a.m.
“I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Waba said. “Right now we are currently sitting eighth in power points which is enough to advance as a team to the Dual State Tournament. We have one week left before Regions and there is still work to be done.
Five of the top 10 dual teams happen to be in our Region so the competition will be stiff. Looking forward to the test and our kids will fight until the bitter end.”