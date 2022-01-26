The Madison wrestling team went 1-1 at the Dakota XII Dual at Tri-Valley High School on Tuesday. The Bulldogs defeated Tri-Valley 56-22 and lost to West Central 48-27.
Madison 56, Tri-Valley 22
The Mustangs won the first two matchups of the dual to take an early 12-0 lead. Caleb Hodges got the Bulldogs their first points in the 120-pound division by defeating Cody Lofswold by pinfall.
In the 132-pound division, Blake Johnson defeated Remington Ludens by technical fall 16-1. In the 138-pound division, Isaac Henry picked up the pinfall victory against Lawson Loiseau.
Jess Englert won by decision (3-1) in the 145-pound weight class against Landyn Reiser. In the 152-pound division, Sutton Bern won by pinfall against Zach Powell.
Madison’s Layne Hess won by pinfall in the 160-pound division against Evert Althoff. In the 182-pound division, Lucas Johnson won by pinfall against Jose Mendoza.
Madison’s Braxton Bjorklund won by pinfall in the 195-pound division against William Hidalgo. In the 220-pound division, it was Alex Swedlund winning by pinfall against Luke Nehlich.
West Central 48, Madison 27
Hodges picked up Madison’s first points in the 120-pound division. Hodgers defeated Rayce Whiting by decision (5-3).
In the 138-pound division, Henry defeated Keaton Vessells by decision (5-3). Englert picked up the win by pinfall in the 145-pound weight class against Kadyn Sauers.
Hess won by decision (4-3) in the 160-pound division against Wyatt Nielsen. In the 182-pound division, Lucas Johnson won by pinfall against Cody Opitz. In the 220-pound division, Swedlund picked up the win by pinfall against Abram Maras.
The Bulldogs will be back on the mats on Saturday, when they travel to Brookings to compete in the Les Tlustos-Brookings Invitational. The competition is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.