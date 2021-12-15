The Madison Bulldogs wrestlers were back on the mats in Lennox on Tuesday. The Bulldogs went 1-1 during the Quad meet. Madison defeated Lennox 54-30 and lost to Tea Area 60-24.
“It was nice for us to get back on the mat and wrestle in a dual setting again,” Madison wrestling coach Chris Waba said. “Since our first outing of the year, we have been in tournaments. We were happy to come away with a 1-1 record, but in doing so, we were able to find several areas that we need to improve on. We need to be able to find more aggression when we wrestle and attack our opponent, rather than be put on the defensive during a match. Our kids wrestle better when we are pushing the pace, and we need to do a better job of creating that type of match for ourselves.”
Madison 54, Lennox 30
After Madison lost the first two matches of the dual, Caleb Hodges picked up the pinfall victory for the Bulldogs over Josh Christensen in the 120-pound division.
In the 126-pound division, Carson Wolf defeated Ashton Bach by pinfall for the Bulldogs.
Madison’s Blake Johnson made it three straight victories by pinfall for the Bulldogs by defeating Ramsey Williams in the 132-pound division.
Jess Englert picked up the fourth pinfall victory in the dual for the Bulldogs in the 145-pound division. Englert defeated Braeden Harmelink.
Madison’s Layne Hess defeated Triston Butler by fall in the 160-pound division.
Tea Area 60, Madison 24
Madison’s Lucas Johnson defeated Gavin Emmerik by fall in the 170-pound division to pick up the win for the Bulldogs.
In the 182-pound division, Riley Kearin defeated Tea’s T.J. Krietlow by fall to pick up the win for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs will be back in action on Saturday, when they host a varsity tournament at Madison High School.