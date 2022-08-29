ORR VB

OLDHAM-RAMONA/RUTAND'S Alivia Bickett recorded her 1,000th career dig on Saturday in Flandreau. Pictured are (front, left) Kylee Misar, Brooklyn Hageman, Alivia Bickett, Bailey Hyland and Brycelyn Wolff. Back: Kaylee Stratton, Bella Malisch, Paige Hanson, Camlin Schneider, Julia Trygstad and Kailey Pearson. 

 Photo by Rebecca Hanson

The Madison Bulldogs volleyball team went 2-2 and placed fourth overall at the Rapid City Christian Comet Fall Tournament on Saturday.

The Bulldogs opened pool play against Rapid City Christian and lost 2-0, with the set scores being 25-23 and 25-21.