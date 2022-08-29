OLDHAM-RAMONA/RUTAND'S Alivia Bickett recorded her 1,000th career dig on Saturday in Flandreau. Pictured are (front, left) Kylee Misar, Brooklyn Hageman, Alivia Bickett, Bailey Hyland and Brycelyn Wolff. Back: Kaylee Stratton, Bella Malisch, Paige Hanson, Camlin Schneider, Julia Trygstad and Kailey Pearson.
The Madison Bulldogs volleyball team went 2-2 and placed fourth overall at the Rapid City Christian Comet Fall Tournament on Saturday.
The Bulldogs opened pool play against Rapid City Christian and lost 2-0, with the set scores being 25-23 and 25-21.
The Bulldogs won their second match in pool play against Hill City 2-0. The Bulldogs won the first set 25-13 and the second set 25-15.
Madison opened up tournament play with a 2-1 victory against Faith. Faith won the first set 25-15. The Bulldogs responded by winning the second set 25-16 and also the third set 25-11.
Madison lost in the semifinals to St. Thomas More 2-1. The Bulldogs opened the match with a 25-19 victory but dropped the next two sets 32-30 and 25-15.
The Bulldogs dropped the third-place matchup against Hill City 2-1. The Bulldogs lost a back-and-forth first set 25-23 and bounced back to take the second set 26-24. Hill City won the third set 25-19 to pick up the 2-1 victory.
Audrey Nelson finished the tournament with 44 kills. Megan Schouwenburg recorded 14 kills. Amanda Vacanti recorded 38 digs, 52 assists and eight aces.
The Bulldogs will play their home opener on Tuesday against Canton. Canton will enter the contest with a 6-0 record.
ORR at Flandreau
Tournament
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders went 1-2 at the Flandreau Tournament on Saturday to bring their overall record to 3-2.
The Raiders lost a tightly-contested matchup against Flandreau 2-1. ORR won the first set 26-24. The Fliers answered by winning the second set 25-23 and the third set 25-23.
The Raiders bounced back to win their second match of the day against James Valley Christian 2-0. ORR won the first set 25-20 and then the second set 25-23.
ORR closed out the day with a 2-0 loss to Baltic. Baltic won the first set 25-18 and the second set 25-12.
Alivia Bickett recorded 12 kills, 24 digs and three aces for the Raiders. The ORR junior also recorded her 1,000th career dig.
“Alivia shows the ‘never give up’ defense mentality on the court, which has led her to reach this milestone,” ORR head coach Kaylee Stratton said. “She puts herself in a great defensive position by reading the opponents’ attackers early. This milestone was well earned by Alivia.”
Julia Trygstad recorded 21 kills, 19 digs and three aces. Bailey Hyland added 29 digs.
Paige Hanson recorded 17 assists. Brooklyn Hageman recorded 24 assists and 11 digs. Kylee Misar finished the tournament with 16 digs.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
The Colman-Egan girls cross country team placed fourth at the Don Ray Invitational on Saturday at the Six Mile Creek Golf Course in White. The Hawks were one of 11 teams that had athletes competing at the event with Sioux Valley taking home first place.
Reese Luze placed third for the Hawks with a time of 21:33.88. Presley Luze placed seventh with a time of 22:10.38.
Sioux Valley’s Isabelle Bloker placed first with a time of 20:13.53. Deuel’s Jaycee Hourigan placed second with a time of 20:48.00.