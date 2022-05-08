Dakota State Univerity added two men’s NAIA ‘B’ Provisional national qualifying marks Friday afternoon in the outdoor track & field regular-season finale, the NCAA Division I South Dakota Twilight meet.
DSU’s Trojans produced numerous personal bests in the meet.
SenQuavius Johnson hit the NAIA ‘B’ provisional qualifying time of 10.62 seconds in the 100-meter dash. He placed fourth in the race and was the top NAIA place finisher. Trey Reindl added a time of 10.88 seconds to finish seventh, followed by Riley Greenhoff with a time of 11.04 seconds for 10th place. Willie Hutchins was 15th in 11.26 seconds, followed by Joshua Snook in 11.30 seconds for a 17th-place finish.
Johnson was third in the 200-meter dash in 21.69 seconds, followed by Greenhoff with a ninth-place finish in 22.37 seconds. Hutchins clocked a time of 23.23 seconds, while Steven Greigg registered a time of 24.75 seconds.
The 4x100-meter relay team of Greenhoff, Hutchins, Furlong and Johnson posted the NAIA ‘B’ Provisional qualifying time of 41.81 seconds. They finished third in the race, producing the sixth fastest time in school history.
Conner Tordsen continues to produce NAIA ‘A’ automatic qualifying marks in both the hammer throw and the discus. He led the Trojans with 58.42 meters in the hammer throw (191 feet, 8 inches), finishing sixth. Jacob Joachim added a 49.08-meter toss (161 feet, .25 inches), followed by Zachary Haugen with a personal best 45.97 meters (150 feet, 10 inches). Jackson Zastera threw 42.61 meters (138 feet, 9.75 inches), while Houston Lunde posted a personal best 41.35 meters (135 feet, 8 inches). James McClain tossed 37.04 meters (121 feet, 6.25 inches).
Tordsen hit a career best 52.45 meters (172 feet, 1 inch) to earn a runner-up honor in the discus. That also set a school record.
Haugen threw 38.94 meters (127 feet, 9.25 inches) in the discus for DSU. Lunde posted a personal best 38.54 meters (126 feet, 5 inches), followed by Joachim with 38.35 meters (125 feet, 10 inches). McClain added 37.92 meters (124 feet, 5 inches), while Zastera threw 37.28 meters (122 feet, 3.75 inches).
Tordsen led the Trojans with 13.88 meters in the shot put (45 feet, 6.5 inches). McClain hit a career best 13.81 meters (45 feet, 3.75 inches). Joachim tossed 12.86 meters (42 feet, 2.25 inches), followed by Lunde’s 11.99 meters (39 feet, 4 inches) and Zastera with 11.90 meters (39 feet, .5 inches).
Haugen placed eighth in the javelin after throwing 34.82 meters (114 feet, 3 inches) for DSU.
Brenner Furlong earned a runner-up finish in the 400-meter dash in 49.09 seconds. Reindl added a time of 50.43 seconds to finish 11th. Joseph Larson clocked a personal record 51.84 seconds in the race.
Braden Bomgaars registered a time of 2:08.47 in the 800 meters.
In the 3000-meter steeplechase, Colter Elkin had a time of 10:12.42 for a sixth-place finish followed by Daniel Green with a seventh-place finish in 10:14.22. Dalton Brouwer was ninth in 10:32.17.
Joshua Krull, Roger Oliete Tejedor, Evan Slominski and Cody Farland hit a season-best time of 7:50.09 in the 4x800-meter relay — sixth fastest in school history.
Joe Lynch cleared 1.98 meters (6 feet, 6 inches) in the high jump, placing fifth. Nathan Ingalls was seventh in the triple jump after leaping 11.99 meters (39 feet, 4 inches). He added a leap of 5.90 meters (19 feet, 9.25 inches) in the long jump.
Taylor Myers paced the Trojans with a seventh-place finish in the 5000 meters with a time of 16:11.07. Martin Bailey clocked a personal record 16:13.17 in the race, followed by Tyler Kennedy in 16:18.58 for ninth place.
Obang Ojulu was eighth in the 400-meter hurdles in 57.82 seconds. Caleb Roberts added a time of 1:02.22 in the race.
Ojulu posted a time of 16.73 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles, followed by Roberts with a time of 17.19 seconds.
Tucker Murtha clocked a time of 4:53.44 in the 1500-meter run. Lucas Harr registered a time of 4:56.25.
The meet wrapped up with a pair of 4x400-meter relays. Snook, Larson, Reindl and Furlong placed third in 3:26.41. Gregg, Bomgaars, Murtha and Andrew Sorensen had a time of 3:41.20.