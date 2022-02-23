The Colman-Egan Hawks showed why they were the No. 1 seed in the 4B Region Tournament on Tuesday. It was all Colman-Egan, all the time, as the Hawks defeated Canistota 59-25.
Mackenzie Hemmer hit a pair of three-pointers early in the first quarter to help Colman-Egan get out to a 7-0 lead.
Canistota finally scored with two minutes left in the first quarter to trim Colman-Egan’s lead to 12-2. At the end of the first quarter, Colman-Egan held a 20-2 lead.
Hemmer opened the scoring in the second quarter to push Colman-Egan’s lead to 20 at 22-2.
At the end of the first half, the Hawks held a 28-8 lead.
Brynlee Landis opened the second half by converting a three-point play for the Hawks to push their lead to 31-8. Landis scored the next basket to extend Colman-Egan’s lead to 33-8. At the end of the third quarter, the Hawks held a 45-11 lead.
In the fourth quarter, Colman-Egan and Canistota swapped baskets with both teams scoring 14 points to make the final score 59-25.
Hemmer recorded a double-double for the Hawks. The senior post player scored 22 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out four assists.
Landis finished the game with 12 points and five rebounds for Colman-Egan. Lanie Mousel chipped in with nine points.
With the win, the Hawks will play Howard in the semifinals of the region tournament on Thursday in Madison at 6 p.m.
The two teams played an overtime thriller during the regular season with Colman-Egan coming out on top 65-59.