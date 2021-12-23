JACE SIFORE signed his letter of intent to play football at South Dakota State University. Pictured are (front, left) Howard head football coach Pat Ruml, Sifore, Jennifer Bolden (mother), Ivory Antwon Bolden (father), (back) Dresyn Bolden and Jevyn Sifore (brothers).
The Howard Tigers football team is fresh off a 12-0 season that was capped off with a Class 9A State Championship. They had five players earn All-State honors for their efforts this fall.
Jace Sifore was one of those five players who earned All-State recognition. The Howard senior finished his final season as a Tiger with 46 tackles and four sacks. The disruptive defensive tackle recently committed to play football at South Dakota State University.
“It’s a blessing to be going to SDSU,” Sifore said. “It’s been a dream of mine to be able to play at the Division I level. I’m grateful for the opportunity that God has given me.”
Sifore has been playing the game of football since he was in third grade. He focused on basketball his freshman season, but came back out for football his sophomore season. Sifore said he missed the physicality that football offers.
“I love the physicality of the game,” Sifore said. “I love building that bond with a group of guys you get to call your teammates.”
Sifore will now get an opportunity to live out his dream and build bonds with his new teammates at SDSU. The family-like atmosphere that surrounds the Jackrabbit football program is a big reason why Sifore committed to SDSU.
“The coaching staff really brought me into it,” Sifore said. “When you go there, it just feels like a family more than a football team. I didn’t feel that way anywhere else. I also really love the town of Brookings. I always enjoy going there.”
Sifore was a four-sport athlete for the Tigers. He played football, basebal and, basketball and competes on the track and field team. As the end of his Howard Tiger career inches closer, Siphore said he’s going to miss the people of Howard who helped make his dream of playing Division I football a reality.
“I’ll miss being able to practice with my friends every day,” Sifore said. “Not playing in front of your hometown every night. I’m going to miss the people of Howard.”