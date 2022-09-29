Piper Thompson first caught the attention of Howard volleyball coach Sarah Feldhaus when she was in elementary school.
“I first spotted Piper taking digs on our sidelines as a little elementary kid watching her older sister play,” Feldhaus said. “She has been an athlete with one of the highest volleyball IQs that I have coached.”
Thompson has been a member of the Howard varsity team since she was in eighth grade, and she’s only continued to impress her head coach.
“Her ability to read the situation is amazing,” Feldhaus said. “She seems to always be in the right place at the right time.”
Now, as a senior at Howard High School, Thompson has etched her name in the school record books. Thompson is currently the school’s all-time digs leader. Last week Thompson reached another milestone. During a tournament in Sioux Falls, Thompson became the first player in program history to reach 1,000 career digs.
“Reaching 1,000 career digs really meant a lot for me. I didn’t even know I was close ‘til the end of last year,” Thompson said. “It has made me work a little harder and really try to go after anything I can get my hands on. My first goal was to break our school’s career record which was 945, and hitting 1,000 kind of just came with that.”
At the end of the season, Thompson could also set the school record for digs in a season. All of these milestones the Howard senior has accomplished during her career are a testament to all the hard work that she puts in year-round.
“The fact that she was able to secure 1,000 digs and not be a defensive specialist is pretty rare,” Feldhaus said. “She is a very humble player, and I am so glad she was able to accomplish this goal to showcase all the hard work she has put in both in-season and off-season since she was in elementary school.”
Thompson first started playing competitive volleyball when she was in sixth grade, following in the steps of her older sisters, Shelby and Sydney.
“My sisters are what really got me into volleyball,” Thompson said. “They have been my role models for a very long time, and I wanted to be like them when I was younger. As I got older, I found I really enjoyed playing and getting to spend time with my friends. I like the competitiveness in the sport and getting to work with my team to accomplish goals. I like that I am able to play multiple positions, such as being an outside hitter as well as a defensive specialist.” The Tigers are currently 13-7 overall and 13-5 after an 0-2 start to the season. Thompson is one of eight seniors on the roster, and they’re hoping to make a postseason run to wrap up their prep volleyball careers.
“This year has been really great so far, and our team this year works really well together,” Thompson said. “We have the possibility of having a winning season this year. I’m looking forward to the rest of the season and am anxious to see what else is in store for us.”