With 4.4 seconds left, the Howard Tigers faced an uphill climb. They were facing a three-point deficit against the Colman-Egan Hawks in overtime and had to travel the length of the court to get off a game-tying three-point shot.
The Tigers inbounded the ball to Abby Aslesen. who passed it up court into the waiting arms of Canyon Kidd, who hadn’t scored a point all night. Kidd got off the three-point attempt at the buzzer. The ball bounced on the rim and then hung on the basket before going through the net to tie the game at 49-49 to force double overtime in girls basketball on Thursday.
“We needed to just get a three-point shot off,” Howard head coach Wade Erickson said. “We only had 4.4 seconds. We needed to get the ball advanced. She broke loose on the sideline. She had a girl in her face and still got the shot up. Thank God for the roll.”
In the second overtime period, Howard’s Kate Connor scored the first eight points for the Tigers to help give Howard a 57-51 lead.
“Kate Connor had a huge game,” Erickson said. “I’m not sure what she ended up with, but she did great work underneath the hoop.”
With momentum on their side, the Tigers came away with the hard-fought 61-56 double overtime victory to advance to the SoDak 16.
“Once we hit that big shot, it was momentum,” Erickson said. “Our girls were pumped and they were kind of like ‘what just happened’? We came out and just stuck with our game plan. We wanted to hit that inside girl. We had to drive and hit our big girls.”
The two conference rivals played a back-and-forth first period. The lead changed hands five times and the biggest lead for either team was three points. At the end of the first quarter, the Tigers held a 12-10 lead.
Connor opened the scoring in the second period to give the Tigers a 14-10 lead. Colman-Egan’s Mackenzie Hemmer tied the game at 14-14.
With the Hawks trailing 19-18, Berkley Gross nailed a three-pointer at the buzzer to put Colman-Egan up 21-19 at the half.
Colman-Egan’s Hailey Larson knocked down a three-pointer to open the second half and give Colman-Egan a 24-19 lead.
With the Tigers trailing 30-21, Aslesen scored back-to-back baskets to trim Colman-Egan’s lead to 30-25.
Hemmer wrapped up the scoring in the third period to put Colman-Egan up 34-29 to start the fourth quarter.
Hemmer opened the fourth quarter by knocking down a basket to put the Hawks up 36-29.
With the Hawks holding a 39-37 lead, Connor tied the score at 39 with 1:45 left in the game. At the end of regulation, the two teams were tied at 41-41, after Howard was unable to win it on the final possession.
Hemmer started the overtime period by knocking down a three-pointer to put the Hawks up by three at 44-41.
With the Tigers trailing 47-43, Rylee Rudebusch hit a three-pointer to trim Colman-Egan’s lead to one at 47-46.
With Colman-Egan holding a 49-46 lead, the Tigers tied the game at the buzzer off Kidd’s three-pointer.
In the double-overtime period, the Tigers outscored the Hawks 15-7 to pick up the 61-56 victory to advance to the SoDak16 against Wall on Thursday.
“We had lost a lot of guard play,” Erickson said. “We started the season not knowing who would be our leader. It took us a while. It took us part of the year. We found that guard play. We still turn it over from time to time, which drives me nuts. Overall, I can’t say enough about these kids. They’re all heart. They’re never out of it in their minds.”
Connor finished the game with 27 points and 11 rebounds. Aslesen added 14 points and 12 rebounds. Rudebush chipped in with nine points. Trinity Palmquist scored eight points and dished out six assists.
Hemmer finished the game with 30 points and 17 rebounds for the Hawks. Larson and Lanie Mousel both scored seven points.