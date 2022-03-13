Will Clair tossed a complete-game shutout to help Dakota State University extend its winning streak to three games with a 2-0 victory over Dallas Christian at DCC Baseball Field on Friday.
DSU raised its overall record to 9-5. Dallas Christian fell to 6-13.
DSU 25, Blackburn 5
DSU poured in a season-high 25 runs Friday afternoon, cruising past NCAA Division III Blackburn (Ill.) in the second game of the day. The Trojans earned their 10th win of the season with a 25-5 rout over the Beavers.
DSU ballooned itsitstheir overall record to 10-5. The last time DSU recorded its 10th win of the season during the month of March was in 2012.
Blackburn dropped its overall record to 0-11.
DSU 25, Dallas Christian 7
Despite trailing 5-2 after the first inning in the first game Saturday, DSU outscored NCAA Division III Capital 21-2 for the rest of the game to earn a 25-7 victory. It was the fifth straight victory for the Trojans and their second straight game with at least 23 runs.
DSU raised its overall record to 11-5. Capital fell to 4-8.
DSU 15, Dallas Christian 2
DSU used a six-run second inning Saturday afternoon to complete their week-long baseball road trip undefeated with a 15-2 victory over host-school Dallas Christian (Texas).
DSU raised its overall record to 12-5, extending their winning streak to six games. Dallas Christian fell to 6-15.