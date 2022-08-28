Dakota State returned to the midwest Saturday morning after playing their season-opening tournament in Florida.

The Trojans visited host-team Doane (Neb.) in the first match of the triangular, holding on to a 3-1 match victory (25-17, 25-19, 10-25, 25-21) at George and Sally Haddix Recreation Complex. It was the eighth straight win for DSU in the matches versus the Great Plains Athletic Conference, dating back to last season.

DSU earned its second win this season over a team that received votes recognition in the NAIA's Top 25 Women's Volleyball Coaches' Top 25 preseason poll this season. The Trojans – who also received votes to the national poll – lifted their overall record to 4-1, while the Tigers fell to 2-4 overall record.

The Trojans earned its first victory over Doane in the all-time series, ending their six-match losing skid in the series meeting (1-6 record).

Sydney Schell led the Trojans with 17 kills. Hannah Viet recorded 15 kills. Riley Grandpre and Brooklyn Grage both recorded five kills.

Macy Wetsch and Schell both recorded three aces. Peyton Groft led the team with 17 digs. Schell recorded 13 digs. Maddie Langerock recorded 12 digs.

Mid America Nazarene 3, DSU 2

Dakota State played its second match of the Doane triangular Saturday afternoon.

The Trojans wrapped up the month of August with a five-set defeat to MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) of the Heart of America Athletic Conference. Set scores were 22-25, 25-15, 29-27, 18-25, and 10-15.

Dakota State, receiving votes in the NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches' Top 25 national preseason poll, fell to 4-2 overall record. MidAmerica Nazarene remained undefeated with a 2-0 overall record.

Schell led the Trojans with 22 kills. Viet chipped in with nine kills. Grage recorded seven kills. Peyton Groft recorded a team-leading 32 digs.

DSU plays in their second preseason tournament – College of Saint Mary (Neb.) Labor Day Classic – next weekend, facing four opponents from the Great Plains Athletic Conference (with three teams qualified for the NAIA national tournament last season). The Trojans open the tournament play against Northwestern (Iowa) Friday at 11 a.m., followed by a match with Dordt (Iowa) at 5 p.m.