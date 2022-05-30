Purchase Access

The Howard Tigers had two individuals and one relay team place at the Class B State Track and Field Meet in Sioux Falls this past weekend.

Howard freshman Melanie Calmus placed in three individual events and was a member of the 4x200 relay team that placed.

In the 100-meter dash, Calmus placed second with a time of 12.80 seconds. Calmus placed fourth in the 400 with a time of 1:00.79. In the 200, Calmus was fourth in 26.65 seconds.

Howard senior Rylee Rudebusch placed fifth in the discus with a throw of 117-03.

Howard’s 4x200 relay team of Ellie Becker, Tana Hoyer, Gace Lewis and Calmus placed seventh in 1:52.43.