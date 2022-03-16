The Madison girls golf team will open the spring season on April 12 at the Bluffs Golf Course in Vermillion.
When the season tees off, it will mark the 12th year of coaching the program for Joey Liesinger. It will also mark the biggest group of girls that he’s had during his tenure in Madison.
“We have 23 three girls out,” Liesinger said. “That is the most I have ever had. Twelve are in high school and the other 11 are in junior high.”
Of the 23 girls, four are seniors — and all four of those seniors qualified for the state tournament last season. The seniors are Alison Vacanti, who placed 31st at the state meet last season; Abby Palmquist, who placed 36th at the state tournament; Eleni Sims, who placed 39th; and Olivia Flemming, who placed 41st.
“The leadership these senior girls will provide is very extensive,” Liesinger said. “First, our seniors have fun. They show the younger players how to enjoy the game and that it is OK to laugh at ourselves. But they also know when it is time to be serious and focused.
“They are great role models for how far they hit the ball, and they demonstrate the work ethic.
“Instead of whining about what it takes to practice repetitive movements, over and over, without whining about it, they find a way to change things up, bring in fun competition and take their minds off the boredom,” he said.
“Finally, they are great models of integrity, accept responsibility, and understand the game is bigger than themselves along with the team above self.”
Julia Dossett is one of the younger players for the Bulldogs. As a freshman last season, Dossett qualified for the state meet and finished 66th overall.
With the Bulldogs returning five individuals who competed at the state tournament last season, Liesinger expects Madison to be a competitive team all spring.
“We are just a rock solid team,” Liesinger said. “The putts will fall as they may, and we will be competitive. We just have to put it all together at the right time.”
Every team starts the season with state championships and conference titles in mind. In order to reach those goals, they have to put in the work when nobody is watching. Liesinger said that the season will be a successful one if the girls continue to work hard.
“The season is really about practicing hard, developing a plan, and then being relaxed and fun while executing it,” Liesinger said. “The season is about support. It is a very tough game and everyone needs a little praise and encouragement, but golf needs a lot. If we do that for each other, we will have success at continuing to build a tradition. We just have to put it all together at the right time.”
With a record-setting 23 girls out for the team, Liesinger said that the season has already been a successful one for his program.
“We have a great group of girls,” Liesinger said. “The numbers are bursting at the seams. They just want to have fun — and they do. All the inventory is in or close to arriving. We have outstanding support from people like Heather Olson and other parents. The school is behind us.”