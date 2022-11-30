South Dakota State University continues a five-game stretch away from Brookings with a three-game road trip starting at Kent State. The Jackrabbits and Golden Flashes tip off their matchup at 6 p.m. on Friday. The Jackrabbits then head to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 11/14 Alabama Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The Jacks are coming off a 1-1 appearance at the Hostilo Community Classic in Savannah, Ga. SDSU opened its showing at Enmarket Arena with a 61-50 victory over Valpo. William Kyle III had a career-high 17 points, while Zeke Mayo recorded a double-double of 11 points and 13 rebounds in the win.

The second game for SDSU saw the Jackrabbits fall to James Madison 79-60 on Nov. 26. Mayo had 16 points and Kyle III had 15 for SDSU, but the Jacks were outshot 50% to 43% and JMU had 14 steals.