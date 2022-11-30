South Dakota State University continues a five-game stretch away from Brookings with a three-game road trip starting at Kent State. The Jackrabbits and Golden Flashes tip off their matchup at 6 p.m. on Friday. The Jackrabbits then head to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 11/14 Alabama Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The Jacks are coming off a 1-1 appearance at the Hostilo Community Classic in Savannah, Ga. SDSU opened its showing at Enmarket Arena with a 61-50 victory over Valpo. William Kyle III had a career-high 17 points, while Zeke Mayo recorded a double-double of 11 points and 13 rebounds in the win.
The second game for SDSU saw the Jackrabbits fall to James Madison 79-60 on Nov. 26. Mayo had 16 points and Kyle III had 15 for SDSU, but the Jacks were outshot 50% to 43% and JMU had 14 steals.
SDSU and Kent State will meet for the second time on Friday. The Jackrabbits lost their 2006-07 season opener to the Flashes 105-50. That year’s SDSU team went 6-24 in the midst of Division I reclassification, while Kent State completed a 21-11 record.
The Flashes are coming off two competitive losses to 6-1 College of Charleston (74-72) and No. 1 Houston (49-44). The 5-2 squad ranks among the top five in the nation in steals per game (12.0) and turnovers forced (21.1). Three Flashes score in double digits for a squad that is ranked fifth in the most recent CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top 25 Poll.
The Crimson Tide welcome SDSU back to Tuscaloosa following a 104-88 victory over the Jackrabbits last Nov. 12. The Jacks trailed 41-38 at halftime, but Alabama’s Jahvon Quinerly had a team-high 26 points en route to the Tide win.
Alabama is 2-0 all-time over SDSU.
Alabama is 6-1 coming off a two-win appearance at the Phil Knight Invitational. The Tide beat Michigan State 81-70 as well as then No. 1 North Carolina in four overtimes 103-101. They are led this year by a double-digit scorer in Brandon Miller, who scores 19.6 points and has 8.9 rebounds per game, along with Mark Sears’s 14.3 points per contest.