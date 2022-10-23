The Madison Bulldogs fell to Elk Point-Jefferson 3-1 on Friday in Madison. EPJ won the first two sets 25-19 and 26-24 to take a 2-0 lead. The Bulldogs forced a fourth set with a 25-19 third-set victory. EPJ won the fourth set 25-23 to win the match 3-1.
Audrey Nelson recorded 23 kills, 15 digs, two aces and three blocks for the Bulldogs. Amanda Vacanti recorded 12 kills, four blocks and 15 assists.
Maycee Theede produced 20 digs. Karley Theede recorded 17 assists. Megan Schouwenburg had three aces. Karley Lurz added three blocks.
With the loss, the Bulldogs are now 12-14 overall. They’ll look to wrap up the regular season with a win on Tuesday when they host Garretson.
Castlewood 3, ORR 1
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders lost 3-1 to Castlewood in Ramona on Friday evening. Castlewood won the first set 25-20 and the second set 25-19. The Raiders won the third set 25-17. Castlewood won the fourth set 25-22 to pick up the 3-1 victory.
Julia Trygstad recorded 19 kills and three blocks for the Raiders. Bailey Hyland had 10 kills and 15 digs.
Alivia Bickett recorded 15 digs. Paige Hanson produced 25 assists, two blocks and two aces. Brooklyn Hageman recorded 14 assists.
With the loss, the Raiders are now 16-10 overall. They’ll look to wrap up the regular season with a win on Monday against Iroquois/Lake Preston in Ramona.
PREP FOOTBALL
Raiders fall in opening round of playoffs
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders’ football season came to an end on Thursday with a 50-0 loss to Lyman in the Class 9A playoffs’ first round.
“I am proud of the resolve the boys showed this year,” ORR head coach Logan DeRungs said. “Football is a tough sport, and we had our fair share of injuries throughout the year. Losing 11 seniors the year prior in a small school is difficult, and our underclassmen that stepped into those roles learned a lot.
“Making the playoffs was a goal we set out to achieve, and we did that,” he said. “I hope that is a memory they will be proud of. It is the first time in many years that ORR had back-to-back playoff appearances. That is something to build off going forward.”
With the loss, the Raiders finished the 2022 season with a 2-7 record. The Raiders will say goodbye to six seniors: Ryan Sievers, Addison Stewart, Kadyn Gehrels, Riley Schneider, Shayne DeVaney and Noah Pearson.
“I am also proud of this year’s seniors for the work they put in and the leadership they provided to our young kids,” DeRungs said. “We will miss the seniors from this team but are excited for the future of ORR football.”