Coach Jill Kratovil

COACH JILL KRATOVIL (center) talks to her girls during a timeout of the Madison vs. Elk Point-Jefferson volleyball match on Friday night.

 Photo by Michael Black

The Madison Bulldogs fell to Elk Point-Jefferson 3-1 on Friday in Madison. EPJ won the first two sets 25-19 and 26-24 to take a 2-0 lead. The Bulldogs forced a fourth set with a 25-19 third-set victory. EPJ won the fourth set 25-23 to win the match 3-1.

Audrey Nelson recorded 23 kills, 15 digs, two aces and three blocks for the Bulldogs. Amanda Vacanti recorded 12 kills, four blocks and 15 assists.