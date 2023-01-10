Annual free throw championship to be held in Madison Jan 10, 2023 Jan 10, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Madison Knights of Columbus will be sponsoring the annual free throw championship on Sunday in the Madison Middle School Gym.The competition is for all boys and girls ages 9-14. Registration will begin at 12:30 p.m., and shooting will start at 1 p.m.For more information or questions, call Michael Ricke at 605-480-0837. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular LAIC buys land on city's west side MRHS welcomes first baby of the new year Madison resident Araina Crenshaw reported missing Colton Economic Development Group Receives $15,000 Boost from Sioux Valley Energy Bulldogs edge Dell Rapids 50-46 Aaron Johnson urges county commissioners to recognize their authority in pipeline routing Indoor recreation facility to be developed for public use Bulldogs outscored 39-15 in second half against Tea City commissioners discuss creation of TIF district #4, table action Rep. Reisch column Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form