Trojans

Traia Hubbard improved her discus throw mark, while numerous Dakota State University women’s outdoor track & field members produced personal records Wednesday in the Mount Marty (S.D.) Twilight Meet.

Hubbard, who already secured the NAIA ‘B’ provisional qualifying mark, hit the NAIA ‘A’ qualifying mark of 146 feet, 8.75 inches to place third. Her discus throw is the third best in school history.