Traia Hubbard improved her discus throw mark, while numerous Dakota State University women’s outdoor track & field members produced personal records Wednesday in the Mount Marty (S.D.) Twilight Meet.
Hubbard, who already secured the NAIA ‘B’ provisional qualifying mark, hit the NAIA ‘A’ qualifying mark of 146 feet, 8.75 inches to place third. Her discus throw is the third best in school history.
Alexis Olson posted a personal record 118 feet, 6 inches to place 13th in the discus. Oliviyah Thornton added a personal best 115 feet, 5.5 inches to finish 14th.
Plucker led DSU with a personal record 144 feet, 9.75 inches to place seventh in the hammer throw. Her throw is the eighth best throw in school records. Mounga hit 139 feet, 5.25 inches to finish ninth, followed by Hubbard with a season best 138 feet, 9.75 inches to place 10th.
Maxwell produced a personal record 40 feet, 2.25 inches for a seventh-place finish in the shot put. Thornton followed with 37 feet, 4.5 inches to place ninth.
Lahna Matucha threw 104 feet, 5.25 inches, which is her career best, and placed sixth in the javelin.
Jada Anderson clocked a time of 20:10.68 to earn a fourth-place finish in the 5000-meter run. She was the second fastest NAIA runner. Brooke Beaucaire ran a 22:01.68 to finish 10th.
Courtney Meyer registered a personal best 6:7.03 in the 1500-meter run for the Trojans. Carson Quigley leaped 15 feet, 9.75 inches in the long jump.