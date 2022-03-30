Purchase Access

All nine Dakota State University batters recorded a hit in the nine-inning, non-conference baseball contest Tuesday evening, storming past long-time rival Dakota Wesleyan 14-4.

The game was ended in the eighth inning with two outs, securing the season series victory for the Trojans. DSU also hit three home runs and outhit DWU 15-4.

DSU won their third straight game to lift their overall record to 18-9.

Dakota Wesleyan fell to 7-14 after their fifth straight setback.

The Trojans won the series with the Tigers with a 3-1 record, the first time since March 21, 2012, when DSU won the series with DWU (2-0).

The Trojans resume North Star Athletic Association action on Saturday and Sunday with a four-game series.

DSU visits Presentation for a doubleheader on Saturday at 1 p.m. and a doubleheader on Sunday at 12 p.m. at Fossum Field in Aberdeen.