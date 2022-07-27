Madison youth soccer is getting revamped. Jon Schemmel has taken control of the program and has formed a partnership with the SoDak Spurs Soccer Club out of Brookings.
“The partnership with the SoDak Spurs soccer club will really help for the kids that do want more competitive soccer,” Schemmel said. “I think the reality for us is that we are so far away from having any ability to do that here in Madison. We don’t have near enough numbers at older ages to do that. For us to do that on our own is years away.
“This is an opportunity for us to partner with an established soccer club. It’s kind of the give and take of small town living,” he said. “If you want to play hockey, you have to go to Sioux Falls. I think it’s an opportunity for us to make it fun and really try to grow the numbers. If we do that, the goal is to bring competitive soccer to Madison.”
Youth soccer is a great way to teach children the importance of teamwork. While Schemmel doesn’t consider himself a soccer fanatic, he believes that youth soccer is a great way to keep children active and interacting with kids of their age group.
“I certainly wouldn’t refer to myself as a soccer guy,” Schemmel said. “I believe in youth soccer and what it does for kids.
Not only for their involvement in sports. It’s the introduction into team activities.
I think everything in life is being active and being involved in teams. Learning how to interact and work with others.
I think soccer is a great introduction into that. That was my big draw in getting involved and trying to help out,” Schemmel said.
The Spurs Madison Fall Grassroots program will be a six-week season set to start on Aug. 22 and wrap up on Oct. 8.
Each team will practice once a week with a game every Saturday.
The practices will be on Monday or Tuesday. Each practice will start at 4:45 p.m. and run for an hour. The Saturday morning games will be based on registration turnout, and organizers will work with the youth football program in town to avoid conflicts.
“Everything will be at Baughman Park,” Schemmel said. “We have two bigger fields set up. We’re going to have those two fields turned into four smaller ones.”
A top priority for Schemmel when he took over the program was to work with the youth football program in town.
“We were seeing in the fall we were having our numbers reduced, particularly in U8, U10 and U12 age groups,” Schemmel said.
“None of the kids would play because they would all start playing football. There was no relationship between youth football and youth soccer. We figured out a way to schedule for U8, U10, U12 where kids want to play both, they’ll have the opportunity to do that. I played five sports until I was in fourth or fifth grade. I think it’s crazy to make kids choose at seven or eight years old.
“I’m a big believer in having kids play as many things as they want to. I think that’s all we’re really trying to do,” Schemmel said. “We’re trying to eliminate any barriers if kids want to participate. We want them to do both. As we all know, kids have plenty of energy. It will be the parents that run out of energy, not the kids.”
Children who are four or five years old can start playing in the U6 division. The program in Madison will run up to the U12 division.
Schemmel is hopeful that this partnership will help bring competitive soccer to Madison.
With the help of the SoDak Spurs Soccer Club, that dream may become a reality down the road.
“The SoDak Spurs SC is proud to be part of the Madison community and help revitalize and grow the game of soccer,” said Paul O’Brien, the Spurs SC director of coaching.
“Along with Jon Schemmel, Brady Wiebe, Jill Ruhd and Eric Milbrandt, our goal is to create the necessary environment and pathway for all players to enjoy and succeed in the world’s biggest and best known game.
“We want all the kids in Madison to know, firstly, that they can play soccer in their own town with the Spurs Madison program. If they want to continue and play year-round, then the SoDak Spurs SC program is the next step of that soccer journey,” he said.
“Our hope is that over the next two years or so, we will have an abundance of players who become involved and grow to love the game that it then makes sense for Madison High School to possibly add soccer to their athletics program, which is part of our overall Club Mission.”