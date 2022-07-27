Purchase Access

Madison youth soccer is getting revamped. Jon Schemmel has taken control of the program and has formed a partnership with the SoDak Spurs Soccer Club out of Brookings.

“The partnership with the SoDak Spurs soccer club will really help for the kids that do want more competitive soccer,” Schemmel said. “I think the reality for us is that we are so far away from having any ability to do that here in Madison. We don’t have near enough numbers at older ages to do that. For us to do that on our own is years away.