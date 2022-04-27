Purchase Access

The Madison Bulldogs were one of seven track teams that competed in the Tea Area Invitational on Tuesday evening.

Trey Smith placed first in the discus with a throw of 141-01. The Madison senior also placed fourth in the shot put with a toss of 43-10.00.

Bella Maxwell took home first place in the shot put with a throw of 36-01.00. Maxwell placed third in the discus with a mark of 105-09.

Aaron Hawkes placed second in the pole vault with a mark of 12-00.00.

Audrey Nelson placed second in the high jump with a mark of 5-01.00. Nelson was edged by Savaeh Sichmeller of Sioux Falls Christian, who recorded a mark of 5-02.00 to take home first place.

Kadin Hanscom placed third in the long jump with a leap of 20-01.00.

Ella Peterreins tied for second place in the pole vault with a mark of 9-00.00.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Aspen Dahl, Nate Ricke, Mike Peters and Hanscom placed second overall with a time of 1:35.48.

The Bulldogs will be back in action on Thursday, when they travel to Yankton for the First Dakota Relays. Events are scheduled to start at 2 p.m.