Griffin Clubb has been around the game of football for as long as he can remember. His father Wes Clubb played football at the University of South Dakota. After USD, he played for the Sioux Falls Storm and the Sioux City Bandits.
“My dad was a big motivating factor for me to play football,” Griffin Clubb said. “He was a great football player at USD and eventually went on to play in the National Indoor Football League. After seeing his accomplishments and hearing his stories, it really made me want to go follow in his footsteps.”
Clubb started playing competitive football when he was in fifth grade. Last season, he was a key member of Howard’s Class 9A state championship team. Clubb played wingback on offense and linebacker on defense.
The Howard senior finished the season with 693 rushing yards to go along with nine rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, Clubb recorded 82 tackles and one interception. He also played a vital role on special teams, serving as the team’s punter while also returning punts and kicks.
The Tigers finished last season with a 12-0 record. Offensively, the Tigers averaged 42.8 points per game and gave up just 10.8 points per game, including four shutouts. Clubb said ending the season as the state champion was the perfect ending to what was a great season.
“Winning state was a dream that came true,” Clubb said. “In those final minutes of the game, when the starters were pulled out and junior varsity guys came in, is when everything sunk in. We just looked at each other and said, ‘Wow, we actually did it.’ It still took a few days after for that dream to become reality. Winning that game meant more than just a title. We were the underdogs at the start of the season. We were doubted and overlooked. It took every single person on our team to get that win. We were committed from day one and we were a team. We had each other’s back each week.”
Winning a state title was the culmination of all the hard work that Clubb and his teammates put in during offseason workouts and in-season practices. The team was explosive offensively and stingy on defense, but Clubb said it was the bond that he and his teammates created that made the state title special.
“I would say the pregame in the locker room,” Clubb said. “Being with your teammates and getting prepared makes a special bond with the guys you are around.”
Over the past two years, the Tigers have accumulated a record of 22-1. Clubb said the goal this fall is the same as it was last year.
“We want to win each week’s game as they come until we are in the championship,” Clubb said. “Then we take care of business to come out on top.”
Once football season is over, Clubb shifts his focus to wrestling, a sport that he’s been competing in since he was six years old. He said he’s always enjoyed the physical and mental toughness it takes to be a successful wrestler.
“The hard work that is put into the sport is what I love,” Clubb said. “It takes a lot of commitment physically and mentally to compete as a wrestler. It’s probably the hardest sport there is. Most think of wrestling as an individual sport, but it’s more team-oriented than one might know. Without good teammates, you have nobody to push you and practice against. The season can be long and grueling, and I appreciate my team and coaches for keeping me motivated.”