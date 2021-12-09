The 2021 NAIA Women’s Volleyball All-Americans teams have been announced by the national office.
Two Dakota State University seniors were included on the All-Americans list, the first time in program history to have two athletes in the same season on the national list.
DSU outside hitter Maddie Polzin (5-foot-9) was selected to the NAIA Women’s Volleyball All-American Third Team for the second consecutive year. It is the first time in program history to have an athlete receiving the All-America Third Team accolade for two straight years.
It is the third straight year that DSU had an athlete named to NAIA Women’s Volleyball All-America Third Team (Barbara Briceno in 2019 and Polzin in 2020).
Middle hitter Hannah Viet (6-foot) was named to the All-America Honorable Mention list for DSU.
All selections are made by the All-America committee that comprised first, second, third and honorable mention teams. There are 14 members on each of the first three All-America teams.
Polzin, who was named to the AVCA/NAIA Women’s Volleyball Northcentral All-Region First Team last week, completed her career as third all-time in career kills with 1,456 kills. She racked up 153 service aces, which is third all-time in program history. She broke the single-match school record of 10 service aces vs. Bethel (Kan.) in the Peru State (Neb.) tournament on Sept. 10.
Two-time North Star Athletic Association First team selection Polzin completed the season with 292 kills and averaged 3.1 kills per set. She also led the team with 46 service aces and tallied 174 digs and 61 blocks.
She ranked second in the North Star conference with 177 kills during league play. She averaged 3.4 kills per set in NSAA matches. She registered a hitting percentage of .254 during 14 conference contests.
She is the daughter of Scott and Marsha Polzin of Baltic and majors in marketing with a entrepreneurial studies minor.
Viet smashed 234 kills (2.2 per set) and collected 129 total blocks (second overall in the North Star conference. She tied the single match school record of 10 blocks, despite a 3-1 setback at No. 18 Grand View (Iowa) in the NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Tournament Opening Round on Nov. 20.
She is second in the NSAA with 1.2 blocks per set.
Viet led the team with a .312 hitting percentage, which is also the second best overall hitting percentage in the NSAA. She hit at least .300 in the final eight matches of the season.
Viet accumulated 245 career blocks. She led the conference with 77 blocks and 1.5 blocks per set in 14 league matches.
She is daughter of Dan and Robin Viet of Parker and majors in elementary education.