As a sophomore on the track and field team at Kansas State University, Madison native Jeff Schemmel became the first South Dakotan to run a four-minute mile. In June 1974, Schemmel crossed the finish line in a time of 3:59.6.
That record-setting time etched his name in South Dakota history.
“It’s cool to say,” Schemmel said.
“Nobody else can break that record. It’s fun to have. It was more of an accomplishment for my team at Kansas State and scoring points for the team.”
That historic run put Schemmel in the South Dakota record books and on Sunday, Schemmel will be inducted into South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame. The banquet will be held in Sioux Falls at the Sioux Falls Convention Center.
“Look at who else is in the Hall of Fame,” Schemmel said. “Just to be in the same category as some of those great athletes that were before me and after me, just to be in that tall cotton, is pretty special.”
Schemmel broke the four-minute mile mark two more times during his time at Kansas State. Breaking a four-minute mile was always a goal for him after winning a state title in the event as a member of the Madison Bulldogs.
“It was always a goal to accomplish that,” Schemmel said. “The field was very good that day. I finished sixth in the race and ran 3:59. There were five guys ahead of me. At the end of the day, the goal was there, and we were really trying to break four minutes in the mile. It was something I was working toward my whole career.”
Schemmel enjoyed individual success during his collegiate career in Manhattan, Kan., and was a member of two Big 8 Conference-winning teams.
“We won two Big 8 championships when I was there,” Schemmel said. “Those were the biggest thrills of my college career.”
Schemmel was a three-sport athlete during his time at Madison High School. He graduated from MHS in 1972 and has been involved in sports ever since.
The MHS alum currently lives in Atlanta, Ga. He’s the founder and president of College Sports Solutions, a consulting firm for college athletics.
“Our firm is a consultant in college athletics,” Schemmel said. “Our headquarters are in Atlanta. I travel so much. It’s a great place to get in and out of. It’s a good headquarters. It’s in the middle of ACC and SEC country.”
Prior to starting his own company, Schemmel was the athletic director at San Diego State University from 2005-10.
“My whole career was in college sports,” Schemmel said. “It was a natural transition for me. I was on campus for 25 years for athletic departments. I would have liked a company that provided comprehensive services to athletic departments. It was my idea to start this company, and it’s gone pretty well.”