DICKINSON, N.D. – Holding a slim 14-7 halftime lead in North Star Athletic Association football action Saturday afternoon, six-time defending league champion Dickinson State exploded for 20 third-quarter points to defeat Dakota State University 34-14.
Seven turnovers were recorded in the game. The Trojans caught four interceptions, while the Blue Hawks caught two interceptions and had a fumble recovery.
DSU dropped its second straight game and fell to 3-3 overall record and 2-2 record in the league. Dickinson State won its third straight game to lift its overall record to 3-2 and remain undefeated in the NSAA.
Dickinson State recorded 13 plays for 75 yards as it opened the game with a touchdown. Riley Linder rushed for a 2-yard touchdown, followed by Jace Johnson’s extra-point kick for a 7-0 lead.
On their first drive, the Trojans were forced to punt and Caleb Nielsen hit a 56-yard punt to Dickinson’s 8 yard line.
Noah Guse intercepted Blue Hawk Drew Boedecker as DSU regained possession on its own 24 yard line.
Reece Hoerez recorded an interception as the Blue Hawks retained possession. Boedecker followed with a 17-yard pass to Galen Brantley to end the quarter.
Dickinson State extended the lead to 14-0 after Boecker threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Kaden Kuntz. Johnson’s extra-point kick was successful.
Boedecker suffered his second interception as Mahdi Benalshaikh caught the pass on DSU’s 35 yard line.
DSU answered with a touchdown when Ja’Sem Atonio connected with Brenner Furlong for a 14-yard touchdown pass. Nielsen’s PAT extra point was good.
Atonio’s 21-yard pass to Dajshon Keel on a third-and-9 situation highlighted the scoring drive.
Guse caught his second interception, preventing the Blue Hawks from scoring. Boedecker recorded his third interception as Guse caught the pass on DSU’s 35 yard line and returned it for 16 yards.
DSU’s Nielsen missed a field goal as the first half time ended with Dickinson State up 14-7.
Javonte Oliphan caught an interception on Dickinson State’s 45 yard line and returned it for 52 yards. After two defensive stops by the Trojans, Boedecker rushed for a 1-point kick to make it 20-7.
DSU moved the ball on the next possession with 10 plays for 50 yards but committed a turnover. Deavon Crawford forced a fumble and recovered it on Dickinson’s 25 yard line. He returned it for a 75-yard touchdown. Johnson made the extra-point kick to make it 27-7.
DSU was forced to punt on the next possession. The Blue Hawks ballooned their lead to 34-7, thanks to a pair of late plays. Boedecker threw a 51-yard pass to Tyler Frye.
Alec Lovegren followed with a 12-yard touchdown run, while Johnson added the extra-point kick.
Nielsen recorded a game-long 70-yard punt in the early fourth quarter, which resulted in a touchback.
Boedecker hit his fourth interception as DSU’s Jay Skogerboe caught the pass and returned it for 17 yards.
DSU snapped its scoring drought late in the fourth quarter, highlighted by a 26-yard pass from Josh Giles to Jack Anderson.
Giles added a 12-yard pass to Cooper McDermott, followed by an 8-yard rush. Giles threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Keel. Nielsen added the extra-point kick and the Trojans trailed 34-14.