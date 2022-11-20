Dakota State University continued its dominance in the two-day Dakota Clash tournament held at Strode Center on the campus of Presentation College. It was a battle of North Star Athletic Association teams with South Dakota facing North Dakota.
The Trojans held the Vikings scoreless in the first 4 1/2 minutes and never trailed in the 40-minute ballgame, rolling to a 70-49 non-conference victory.
Savannah Walsdorf scored 14 points to lead the Trojans. Caitlin Dyer scored 13 points. Morgan Huber reached double figures with 11 points.
Elsie Aslesen scored eight points and grabbed seven rebounds for DSU. Angela Slattery chipped in with seven points and five rebounds. Lilli Mackley scored seven points.
DSU 83, Mayville State 75
DSU pulled away from Mayville State on Saturday afternoon with a second-uarter surge for an 83-75 non-conference victory over Mayville State.
Aslesen scored 21 points and grabbed six rebounds for the Trojans. Sidney Fick scored 17 points.
Mackley scored 13 points for DSU. Walsdorf scored eight points and grabbed eight rebounds. Olivia Ritter chipped in with seven points.
DSU stretched its winning streak to six games, raising their overall record to 6-3. Mayville State’s five-game winning streak came to an end, falling to 5-2 overall.