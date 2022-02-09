The North Star Athletic Association (NSAA) has selected Dakota State University sophomore Kezley Yeager as its Women’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week.
Yeager finished fifth in the 400-meter dash in the NCAA Division I Dakota Realty Alumni Meet, hosted by the University of South Dakota on Feb. 5 in Vermillion. She clocked a time of 1 minute, .75 seconds in the 400-meters, which is the sixth fastest time in school history. She leads the NSAA in the 400-meter dash.
Yeager also ran in the 4x200-meter relay for the Trojans with Josie Wolf, Saddie Palmquist, and Jennifer Giles. The team finished sixth in the race with a time of 1 minute, 52.38 seconds.
She is the daughter of Russell and Grace Yeager of Gillette, Wyo. She is a physical therapy major at DSU.
Two juniors swept the NSAA Men’s Indoor Track & Field weekly honors. Treshawn Roberts was selected as the conference’s Field Athlete-of the Week, while Joshua Krull was named the Track Athlete of the Week.
Roberts set a school record in the heptathlon, racking up 4,624 points at the NCAA Division I Bison Open hosted by North Dakota State on Feb. 4-5. He finished fifth in the heptathlon. His points total is the NAIA ‘B’ Provisional standard qualifying mark. He currently leads the NSAA and is ninth in the NAIA.
Roberts competed in four events of the heptathlon on Feb. 4. He clocked a time of 7.47 seconds in the 60-meter dash, while leaping 6.13 meters (20 feet, 1.5 inches) in the long jump.
He was the top NSAA place finisher in the shot put, tossing 12.13 meters (39 feet, 9.75 inches). He was also the top league high jumper, clearing the height of 1.88 meters (6 feet, 2 inches).
Roberts continued with the three remaining events on Feb. 5. He tied his personal best time of 8.80 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles, where he was the top NSAA place finisher.
He was the top league place finisher in the pole vault, clearing the height of 4.00 meters (13 feet, 1.5 inches; tied his personal best record).
In the 1000-meter run, he clocked a time of 3 minutes, 10.19 seconds.
Roberts majors in general studies at DSU.
Krull captured the 600-meter run title at the Dakota Realty Alumni meet. He clocked a time of 1 minute, 22.42 seconds in the race, which is the NAIA ‘B’ Provisional standard qualifying time. His time is also the 10th fastest time in school history, the fastest time in the league and 17th fastest time in the NAIA.
Krull was part of the Trojan 4x400-meter relay team with Joseph Larson, Joe Lynch and Cody Farland that finished third with a time of 3:33.63.
Krull is the son of Shon and Dawn Krull of Sioux Falls. He is majoring in cyber operations at DSU.