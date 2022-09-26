Karlen places third at Casino Speedway By LARRY LEEDS Contributing Writer Sep 26, 2022 Sep 26, 2022 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Casino Speedway near Watertown hosted the fifth annual Autumn Classic last weekend, and Howard’s Justin Karlen had a pair of top 10 finishes in the Wissota Late Model A-Feature races.On Sunday night Karlen placed third and on Saturday he finished sixth.Winning both A-Features over the weekend was Aberdeen’s Chad Becker.Karlen was eighth in the heat race on Sunday.Winning heat races on Sunday night were Blake Swenson, Watertown; and Joseph Thomas, Glyndon, Minn.Karlen placed third in his heat race on Saturday. Winning heat races on the first night were Scott Ward, Watertown; Trevor Walsh, Watertown; Justin Boomsma, Huron; and Becker. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Rutland natives become Guinness World Record holders Alyson Black joins Madison Community Center as Aquatics Coordinator Madison veterans headed to D.C. Editorial: Sheriff selection needs to be open process ORR picks up 3-2 road victory against Sioux Falls Lutheran Prep Sports Roundup: Bulldogs edged by Dakota Valley School board to hold special meeting Law Enforcement Blotter Brother accused of fatally strangling sister in South Dakota Raiders fall to Cardinals 48-16 Follow us Facebook Twitter Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Please let us know what's going on! Go to form Sign up for our email newsletters Email Alert Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Newspaper e-Edition Receive the digital, interactive PDF of the newspaper in your inbox. Delivered right as the newspaper goes to print on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists