Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Prep Golf

The Madison girls golf team competed in the first meet of the season in Vermillion on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs dropped their duel against Vermillion, with the host team finishing with a score of 352, while Madison ended the day with a score of 400.

Abby Palmquist led Madison with a score of 95. Olivia Flemming shot a 100. Deliliah Maxwell shot a 102, while Alison Vacanti shot a 103.

Yankton Tournament

The Chester Flyers golf team traveled to Yankton on Tuesday to compete in the Southeast South Dakota Small Schools Tournament.

The girls team won the tournament with a total score of 288, while the boys placed third overall.

Alya McDonald took home first place individually with a round of 88. Jadyn McDonald finished in second place.

On the boys side, Chase McDonald placed third overall with a score of 81.

Prep Track

The Howard Tigers competed in the Jack Rasmussen Relays at McCook Central School on Tuesday.

Melanie Calmus placed first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.95 seconds. Calmus also placed third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:06.78.

Rylee Rudebusch took home second place in the discus with a throw of 110-00.

Colby Claussen placed third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 59.05 seconds. Caden Schwader placed third in the 1,600 with a time of 5:08.16.