The previous two matchups between the Colman-Egan Hawks and Howard Tigers were back-and-forth contests that went into overtime.
The teams played another back-and-forth affair in Colman on Tuesday, with the Tigers edging the Hawks 58-56.
“It’s almost a guarantee that every game we play against Colman-Egan is going to come down to the end,” Howard head coach Wade Erickson said. “The entire game was back and forth.”
Colman-Egan’s Berkley Gross knocked down a corner three-pointer for an early 3-0 lead. It was the first of 13 three-pointers by the Hawks.
“We have been working for a long time on becoming a more consistent shooting team from the perimeter,” Colman-Egan head coach Tyler Husby said. “A lot of teams that we play like to just pack it in on us and take your ability to get the rim away from us. We have been working on that and asking our girls to take good perimeter looks and be confident in them. Howard is a tough team to get to the rim on with the two big girls inside. We knew that we would have some good perimeter looks, and we stepped up and knocked some down.”
The Tigers then went on a 7-0 run that was capped off by a three-point play from Abby Aslesen. Gross put an end to the Howard run by hitting another three-pointer to trim Howard’s lead to 7-6.
Rylee Rudebusch hit a three-pointer to push Howard’s lead to 11-6. Brynlee Landis knocked down a three-pointer to make it a two-point game.
Howard’s Canyon Kidd opened the second quarter with a three-pointer to put the Tigers up 16-11. Another three-pointer from Landis cut Howard’s lead to 16-15.
A three-point play from Colman-Egan’s Abby Rhode gave the Hawks a 21-20 lead.
Rudebush converted a three-point play to put the Tigers up 25-23. At the break, the Tigers held a 28-26 lead.
Colman-Egan’s Lanie Mousel opened the scoring in the second half to tie the game at 28-28. Aslesen converted a three-point play to give Howard a 33-30 lead.
A three-pointer from Colman-Egan’s Kaylee Voelker tied the game at 33-33. Tana Hoyer hit a three-pointer for the Tigers to give Howard a 36-33 lead. Voelker hit another three-pointer to tie the game at 36-36.
Aslesen broke the tie with a basket to put the Tigers up 38-36. A three–pointer from Mousel gave the Hawks a 39-38 lead.
Following a basket from Kidd, Mousel hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to give the Hawks a 42-20 lead to start the fourth quarter.
A pair of free throws from Howard’s Trinity Palmquist tied the game at 42-42. A basket from Landis put the Hawks up 44-42.
“We had some defensive breakdowns that allowed their shooters to get uncontested shots and they made us pay for it, but down the stretch we were able to make some big defensive stops, and that was key for us,” Erickson said. “Offensively, we went back to our game plan and focused on getting Kate and Abby touches in the paint, and they were able to get to the rim and finish.”
Following Landis’ basket, the Tigers went on a 7-0 run to take a 49-44 lead.
Rhode hit a three-pointer to cut the lead to 49-47. Back-to-back baskets from the Tigers pushed their lead to 53-47.
A three-pointer from Landis cut Howard’s lead to 53-50. Following a Howard basket, Groos hit a three-pointer to cut the lead to 55-53.
Ahead 56-53, Connor hit a pair of free throws to give the Tigers a 58-53 lead. Landis hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to make the final score 58-56.
The Hawks lost their second straight game by two points and fell to 0-3 overall. Husby believes that the perimeter shooting will continue to be his team’s strength moving forward.
“It was definitely a bright spot for us, and we hope it is something we can continue to be consistent with,” Husby said. “It is definitely something we want to continue to build. We don’t want to live and die by the three but, if we can continue to shoot consistently, it adds a new layer to our team.”
Aslesen finished the game with 20 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers. Connor recorded a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
Rudebush reached double figures for the Tigers with 10 points. Palmquist added five points, five rebounds and five assists.
Landis led the Hawks with 14 points. Mousel scored 13 points and dished out seven assists. Groos had 12 points. Voelker had 11 points and five rebounds.
With the win, the Tigers improved to 3-1 overall. They’ll be back in action on Dec. 29 at the Huron Classic where they’ll take on Lyman.
The Hawks are now 0-3. They’ll look to break into the win column at the Huron Classic on Dec. 29 against Jones County.