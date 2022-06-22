Purchase Access

The Madison Senior Games will be held Friday and Saturday for men and women over the age of 50.

Events include horseshoes, bean bag toss, shuffleboard, 5K and 10K cycling, track and field events, pickleball, table tennis and basketball competitions.

Most events are held at The Community Center or the Dakota State University Fieldhouse.

Registration forms and information can be found at The Community Center. Anyone with questions can call Bernie Schuurmans at 605-270-3327.