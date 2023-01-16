Madison GBB

MADISON'S Audrey Nelson goes up for a basket against the Chester Flyers on Saturday. 

 Photo by Brennen Rupp

The Madison Bulldogs used hot starts to begin the game and in the second half to knock off the Chester Flyers 66-55 on Saturday at the Dakota State Girls Basketball Classic.

“The team did a great job of getting ready for Chester,” Madison head coach Maxine Unterbrunner said. “It was a tough week with two home losses.”