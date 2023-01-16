The Madison Bulldogs used hot starts to begin the game and in the second half to knock off the Chester Flyers 66-55 on Saturday at the Dakota State Girls Basketball Classic.
“The team did a great job of getting ready for Chester,” Madison head coach Maxine Unterbrunner said. “It was a tough week with two home losses.”
Zoey Gerry opened the scoring for the Bulldogs to give the Madison the early 2-0 lead. Later, a Karley Lurz three-pointer put the Bulldogs up 9-0. A basket from Ella Peterreins extended Madison’s lead to 11-0.
Emmerson Eppard got the Flyers on the board by knocking down a pair of free throws with 5:05 left in the opening quarter.
With Madison holding a 15-6 lead, Gerry buried a three-pointer to give Madison a 12-point lead at 18-6. Jacy Wolf scored Chester’s first basket from the floor to cut Madison’s lead to 18-18
Following a Gerry basket, the Flyers closed out the quarter with an 8-0 run to trim Madison’s lead to 20-18.
Eppard opened the second quarter by knocking down a three-pointer to give the Flyers their first lead of the game at 21-20.
A basket from Audrey Nelson put the Bulldogs back on top 22-21. Chester’s Emery Larson knocked down a three-pointer to put the Flyers back out in front at 24-22.
Following a basket from Lurz, Nelson converted a three-pointer play to push Madison’s lead to 28-24. A few moments later, Nelson hit a three-pointer to give the Bulldogs a 31-26 lead. At the half, the Bulldogs held a 35-29 advantage.
The Bulldogs stormed out of the second half locker room by going on a 9-2 run to open up a 44-31 lead.
A three-pointer from Eppard cut Madison’s lead to 44-34.
The Bulldogs closed out the third quarter by scoring the final four points to push their lead to 48-34.
With the Flyers trailing by 14, Larson scored five straight points to cut Madison’s lead back to single digits at 50-41.
A three-pointer from Gerry pushed Madison’s lead back to 12 at 53-41. Larson answered with a three-pointer for the Flyers to make it a 53-44 ballgame.
Unfortunately, that’s as close as the Flyers would get. The Bulldogs held off the Flyers to pick up the 66-55 victory.
Nelson was named the game’s MVP after recording a double-double for the Bulldogs. Nelson finished the game with 29 points, 12 rebounds and four assists.
Gerry also recorded a double-double for the Bulldogs with 21 points and 12 rebounds.
Lurz scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Peterreins chipped in with four points, nine rebounds and eight assists.
Larson led the Flyers with 20 points. Eppard scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Wolf scored 10 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out six assists.
With the win, the Bulldogs are now 3-4 overall. The loss dropped the Flyers to 2-7 overall.