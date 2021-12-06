After winning just three games last season, the Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders opened the season on Friday with a 46-45 victory over Great Plains Lutheran.
“We are excited to get a win in our first game of the season,” ORR head coach Crystal Hansen said. “After last season’s record of just three wins, it was a confidence booster for the girls to get a win right out of the gates.”
The visiting Panthers jumped out to an early 4-0 lead and appeared ready to run the Raiders out of the gym. However, the Raiders answered by going on an 8-0 run to claim an 8-4 lead.
At the end of the first period, the Raiders held a 10-8 lead.
The Panthers opened the second quarter by scoring the first four points of the frame to retake the lead, 12-10.
The two teams swapped baskets, with neither team able to create any breathing room. At the end of the first half, the Panthers held a slim 24-22 lead.
The second half was more of the same, with the two teams trading baskets. In the end, the Raiders edged the Panthers 46-45 to pick up the season-opening victory.
Hansen said that the key to the team’s victory was their work on the glass. The Raiders rarely gave the Panthers a second chance on the offensive end.
“The girls stood out in the rebounding department,” Hansen said, “especially since Great Plains Lutheran had a lot of height. They played really well as a team, which is one of our goals for the season. I’m proud of how hard they played, and they never let up.”
Alivia Bickett finished the game with 12 points and five steals. Julia Trygstad had 12 points, eight rebounds and five steals. Bailey Hyland reached double digits with 10 points.