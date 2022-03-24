Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Big East Conference recently announced its All-Conference basketball teams for both boys and girls.

The Chester boys finished conference play with an overall record 3-4 to finish in a tie for fourth place in the conference with Beresford.

Stratton Eppard earned Second-Team All-Conference honors for the Flyers. Ashton Olivier and Brock Wages both earned All-Conference honorable mention.

The Chester girls finished conference play with an overall record of 2-5 to finish in sixth place.

Emmerson Eppard and Emery Larson both earned Second-Team All-Conference honors. Kaylor Geraets earned All-Conference honorable mention.