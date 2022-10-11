After dropping the first set against Oldham-Ramona/Rutland on Monday, the Colman-Egan Hawks stormed back to win the next three sets to defeat the Raiders 3-1 in high school volleyball at Ramona.
ORR won the first set 25-21. The Hawks bounced back to win the second set 25-19 and even the match at 1-1. The Hawks won the third set 25-11 and the fourth set 25-21 to pick up the 3-1 road victory.
Kadance Landis recorded 10 kills and two aces for the Hawks. Daniela Lee had nine kills and 13 digs. Abby Rhode also recorded nine kills.
Lanie Mousel produced 16 assists and two aces. Kaylee Voelker recorded 16 digs and four aces. Berkley Groos added 11 digs.
Julia Trygstad recorded 22 kills and nine digs for the Raiders. Alivia Bickett had seven kills, three aces and 11 digs.
Paige Hanson recorded 21 assists for ORR. Brooklyn Hageman added 15 assists. Camlin Schneider recorded two aces.
With the win, the Colman-Egan Hawks are 14-11. The loss dropped ORR to 11-8 overall.
Howard 3, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 0
The Howard Tigers picked up their 15th win of the season on Monday with a 3-0 victory against Sanborn Central/Woonsocket. The Tigers won the first set 25-18, the second set 25-13 and completed the sweep with a 25-18 victory in the third set.
Kate Connor recorded 15 kills and two aces for the Tigers. Landree Callies added six kills and two aces.
Piper Thompson recorded six kills and 16 digs. Abby Aslesen had six blocks. Rylee Rudebusch recorded 23 assists. Canyon Kidd produced 22 digs.