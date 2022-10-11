After dropping the first set against Oldham-Ramona/Rutland on Monday, the Colman-Egan Hawks stormed back to win the next three sets to defeat the Raiders 3-1 in high school volleyball at Ramona.

ORR won the first set 25-21. The Hawks bounced back to win the second set 25-19 and even the match at 1-1. The Hawks won the third set 25-11 and the fourth set 25-21 to pick up the 3-1 road victory.