A 2022 season filled with high expectations for the South Dakota State University football team kicks off Saturday when the Jackrabbits make the trek to the University of Iowa.
Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. in Iowa City, Iowa. The game is set to be nationally televised on FS1.
The Jackrabbits are coming off a 2021 season in which they posted an 11-4 overall record (5-3 in the Missouri Valley Football Confernece) and made a deep run into the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs by advancing to the national semifinals for the fourth time in five seasons. SDSU is ranked second in the Stats Perform preseason media poll and third in the initial FCS coaches’ poll conducted by the American Football Coaches Association.
Iowa posted a 10-4 overall record during the 2021 season, including a 7-2 league mark in advancing to the Big Ten Conference championship game.
The Hawkeyes, who are among the top teams receiving votes in preseason FBS polls, concluded the season with a 20-17 defeat at the hands of Kentucky in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl.
Saturday’s game will mark the first meeting between SDSU and Iowa on the football field.
The game also will feature a matchup between two of the longest-tenured coaches in college football.
SDSU’s John Stiegelmeier enters his 26th season at the helm of the Jackrabbit football program, while Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz begins his 24th season leading the Hawkeyes.
FOR OPENERS
Stiegelmeier has led SDSU to a 16-9 record in season openers.
The Jackrabbits won each of their first seven season openers under him, starting with a 17-7 victory at UC Davis in 1997.
Of SDSU’s nine losses in season openers under Stiegelmeier, five have come against Football Bowl Subdivision opponents, including a 28-21 setback at Minnesota in the 2019 opener.
GRONOWSKI RETURNS
The Jackrabbits will welcome quarterback Mark Gronowski back to the starting lineup in Saturday’s game.
A sophomore from Naperville, Ill., Gronowski helped lead SDSU to the FCS national title game during the 2020-21 spring season, but he sat out last fall due to an injury he suffered on the first offensive series of the championship game against Sam Houston.
Gronowski started all 10 games as a true freshman during the modified 2020-21 season and was honored as the Missouri Valley Football Conference Offensive Player of the Year, as well as the league’s Freshman of the Year. He completed 57.4% of his passes for 1,565 yards and 15 touchdowns, while adding another 577 yards (7.0 ypc) and seven touchdowns on the ground.
In addition, Gronowski finished as runner-up for the Jerry Rice Award as the top freshman in the FCS.
JANKES SCORE
IN TANDEM
Twin brothers Jaxon and Jadon Janke have each caught touchdowns in the same game four times during their Jackrabbit careers.
The first time they scored in the same game was against Holy Cross in the opening round of the FCS playoffs in the spring of 2021. Jadon scored twice on pass plays of 13 and 45 yards, while Jaxon opened the scoring with an 11-yard TD reception.
The wide receivers from Madison added three more twin-touchdown games during the 2021 fall campaign, starting with a Sept. 25 victory at Indiana State. Jadon’s touchdown reception covered 33 yards in the first quarter, while Jaxon scored from 42 yards out in the second stanza.
They followed the same script Oct. 16 at Western Illinois, with Jadon catching an 8-yard pass to open the scoring in the first quarter and Jaxon adding a 21-yard score to cap a 21-point third quarter.
The brothers again hauled in touchdown passes in the same contest Nov. 20 against North Dakota. Jadon scored on a 17-yard catch and run early in the second quarter, while Jaxon’s TD came on a deflected pass in the end zone from 21 yards out late in the third quarter.