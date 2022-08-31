JJ

JAXON JANKE was named to the Stats Perform FCS Preseason All-America Team. The Madison native finished last season with 72 receptions for 1,165 receiving yards for South Dakota State University.

 Submitted photo

A 2022 season filled with high expectations for the South Dakota State University football team kicks off Saturday when the Jackrabbits make the trek to the University of Iowa.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. in Iowa City, Iowa. The game is set to be nationally televised on FS1.