Mackenzie Hemmer has enjoyed a successful prep sports career as a Colman-Egan Hawk. The senior has earned all-state honors in both volleyball and basketball. She’s also won individual state titles as a track and field athlete.
The 2022 Class B State Track and Field meet at Howard Wood will mark the final time that Hemmer competes as a Hawk. She'll do so defending her state title in the 100-meter hurdles and the triple jump, while attempting to help the Colman-Egan girls track team win back-to-back class B state titles.
“It would mean so much to return to the state meet and win another state title,” Hemmer said. “We have a strong group of girls who deserve credit for all the hard work we put into this sport.”
The success that Hemmer has enjoyed in volleyball, basketball and track has come as no surprise to Julie Preheim, the Colman-Egan track and field coach.
“She’s a hard-working athlete,” Preheim said. “She’s very determined and she wants to win and excel at everything she does. She’s just an all-around good athlete. She’s a great leader and she’s a strong girl.”
A year ago, Hemmer won the state title in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.59 seconds. This spring, Hemmer has placed first in the event seven times.
Hemmer won the state title in the triple jump last year with a mark of 37-02.00. It’s an event in which Hemmer has placed first nine times this spring.
Hemmer has high expectations for herself heading into the state meet. She wants to do well not only for herself but also to help Colman-Egan win another state title.
“Being from a small school, everyone gets to try everything. So, when you get the opportunity, you always give it a try. For me, I like the individual and team aspect. You hold yourself to high expectations in your individual events, not only for yourself but so you don’t let the rest of your team down in combined standings.”
Although the 2022 state meet will mark the final time Hemmer competes as a Hawk, it won’t end her track and field career. She plans to continue to compete at Augustana University.
However, she said she’ll miss being a member of the Colman-Egan track and field team.
“The one thing that I will miss the most about being a Hawk is my teammates,” Hemmer said. “This past year we have all become really close, which has made competing with each other so memorable.”