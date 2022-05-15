Dakota State University’s men’s track & field team piled up 300 points to win the third consecutive conference title last weekend. The North Star Athletic Association Outdoor Track & Field Championships were hosted by Valley City State.
DSU never trailed in the conference meet. This was a conference meet record in total points.
Dickinson State (N.D.) was second in the team standings with 225 points. Waldorf (Iowa) was third with 121, Viterbo (Wis.) fourth with 95, Valley City State fifth with 63 and Iowa Wesleyan sixth with 19.
Conner Tordsen established another conference meet record for the Trojans. He won the discus title by throwing 51.89 meters (170 feet, 3 inches). It was the fifth straight year that the Trojans won the discus.
Zachary Haugen posted a personal-best 45.8-meter (150 feet, 6 inches) discus throw, earning runnerup honors for the Trojans. Treshawn Roberts added a sixth-place finish with 43.24 meters (141 feet, 10 inches). Houston Lunde was 10th with 38.15 meters (125 feet, 2 inches), followed by James McClain in 13th place with 32.52 meters (106 feet, 8 inches).
Tordsen placed third in the shot put, tossing 14.29 meters (46 feet, 10.75 inches). McClain was sixth with 13.50 meters (44 feet, 3.5 inches). Jackson Zastera was 12th with a season-best 12.15 meters (39 feet, 10.5 inches). Jacob Joachim was 13th after throwing 11.98 meters (39 feet, 3.75 inches). Lunde threw 11.59 meters for a 15th-place finish.
T. Roberts led DSU with a fifth-place finish in the javelin throw, hitting 46.05 meters (151 feet, 1 inch). Joachim was sixth with a career-best 45.87 meters (150 feet, 6 inches).
Tordsen was ninth with 41.37 meters (135 feet, 9 inches). Lunde was 11th with 35.15 meters (115 feet, 4 inches), while Haugen was 12th with 31.95 meters (104 feet, 10 inches).
SenQuavius Johnson won the 100-meter dash title for the Trojans, snapping Dickinson State’s six straight titles. Riley Greenhoff was fifth, Trey Reindl sixth and Willie Hutchins seventh.
Reindl was third in the 200-meter dash in 23.43 seconds. Joshua Snook was fifth in 23.69 seconds and Hutchins eighth in 24.06 seconds.
DSU won the 4x100-meter relay for the second straight year. The team of Hutchins, Reindl, Greenhoff and Johnson posted a time of 42.84 seconds.
The Trojans scored 22 points in the 800-meters with four runners in the top eight, won by Joshua Krull in 2:04.57. He won the NSAA 800-meter run for the second straight year. Cody Farland was third in 2:05.05 and Evan Slominski fourth in 2:06.54. Steven Greigg was eighth in 2:11.52, followed by Roger Oliete Tejedor with a ninth-place finish in 2:12.41. Braden Bomgaars placed 14th in 2:21.79.
Farland won the 1500-meter run with a time of 4:22.28. It was the third straight year that he won the title. Slominski was third in 4:24.40. Oliete clocked a time of 4:34.64 to finish seventh, followed by Tucker Murtha with an eighth-place finish in 4:43.05. Lucas Harr was 12th in 5:11.02.
The Trojans poured in 26 points in the 5000-meter run, won by Taylor Myers in 16:34.41. Tyler Kennedy was second in 16:34.50;Colter Elkin fourth in 16:39.86; Martin Bailey sixth in 16:49.66; Slominski ninth in 17:19.01; and Dalton Brouwer 12th in 18:02.08.
T. Roberts clocked a time of 15.58 seconds to finish third in the 110-meter hurdles for DSU. Caleb Roberts posted a time of 17.42 seconds to place fifth, followed by Obang Ojulu with a seventh-place finish in 18.77 seconds.
Ojulu led the Trojans with a third-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles in 59.23 seconds. C. Roberts added a time of 1:02.40 to finish sixth.
Elkin placed second in the 3000-meter steeplechase for the Trojans in 10:25.43. Daniel Green was third in 10:26.88 and Brouwer fifth in 10:48.28.
Joe Lynch led the Trojans with a third-place finish in the high jump, clearing 2.00 meters (6 feet, 6.75 inches).
Nathan Ingalls produced a season-best long jump mark of 6.01 meters (19 feet, 8.75 inches), placing 11th. Ojulu was 12th with 5.95 meters (19 feet, 6.25 inches).
DSU won the 4x400-meter relay for the third consecutive year. The team of Joseph Larson, Krull, Oliete and Snook produced a time of 3:27.47.
Tordsen shared the Athlete-of-the-Meet honor with Dane Allen of Dickinson State, scoring the most points in the field events. Tordsen was voted by the league head coaches as the NSAA Men’s Outdoor Track & Field Most Valuable Athlete.
DSU head coach Anthony Drealan was selected as the league Men’s Coach of the Year for the third straight year, guiding the Trojans to their first three-peat in program history.
DSU will send nine athletes to the National Championships on May 25-27 in Gulf Shores, Ala. Myers, Bailey and Elkin are scheduled to run in the half-marathon. Tordsen will compete in the discus and hammer throw.
T. Roberts is set to compete in the decathlon. Johnson is set to run in the 100-meter dash, as well as the 4x100-meter relay Greenhoff, Hutchins, and Brenner Furlong.