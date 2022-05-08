Two women’s events produced marks in the ‘Top 10’ in Dakota State’s outdoor track & field regular-season finale Friday. The Trojans set numerous personal records.
Shaylee DeBeer, Morgan Huber, Jessica Giles and Josie Wolf placed fourth in 49.97 seconds in the 4x100-meter relay. Their time is the sixth fastest in school history.
Wolf was third in the 400-meter dash in 59.12 seconds. Her time is the fourth fastest in school history. Jessi Giles was fourth in 1:00.07.
DeBeer, Jenni Giles, Jessi Giles and Wolf had the second fastest time in school history in the 4x400-meter relay in 4:02.61.
Jenni Giles ran a 2:24.99 in the 800-meter run. Saddie Palmquist had a 2:33.75 in the race.
DeBeer hit a time of 1:06.55 to finish sixth in the 400-meter hurdles. Huber leaped 4.54 meters (14 feet, 10.75 inches) in the long jump, while Carson Quigley hit 4.46 meters long jump (14 feet, 7.75 inches).
Lahna Matucha cleared a height of 1.50 meters (4 feet, 11.25 inches) in the high jump.
Fane Sauvakacolo was the top NAIA place finish in the triple jump, leaping 10.59 meters (34 feet, 9 inches) for 10th place. She ran the 100-meter dash in 12.66 seconds.
Jacia Christiansen earned a runner-up honor in the 5000-meter run in 18:31.16. Jada Anderson registered a time of 5:22.34 in the 1500-meter run.
Tyra Payne led the Trojans in the discus with a throw of 36.55 meters (119 feet, 11 inches), followed by Britni Plucker with 34.83 meters (114 feet, 3.25 inches). Gabriella Peitzmeier recorded a personal best 34.60 meters toss (113 feet, 6.25 inches). Kaitie Slaba added a personal record 26.60 meters (87 feet, 3.25 inches).
Payne led DSU with 45.75 meters in the hammer throw (150 feet, 1.25 inches). Plucker produced a career best 44.05 meters (144 feet, 6.25 inches). Skyler Pattison tossed a career best 41.64 meters (136 feet, 7.5 inches). Peitzmeier registered a personal beset 41.11 meters (134 feet, 10.5 inches).
Pattison posted a personal record 29.01 meters (95 feet, 2.25 inches) in the javelin. Plucker added 24.64 meters (80 feet, 10.25 inches).
Payne threw 10.31 meters (33 feet, 10 inches) in the shot put. Plucker followed up with 10.27 meters (33 feet, 8.5 inches). Peitzmeier recorded a toss of 9.46 meters (31 feet, .5 inches).