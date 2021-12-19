It was a battle of Top 25 teams in Madison on Thursday, when 13th-ranked Northwestern took on the 17th-ranked Dakota State University Trojans.
The visiting Red Raiders outscored the Trojans 16-7 in the fourth quarter to come away with a 63-60 road victory.
Following a pair of Jessi Giles baskets, the Trojans trailed Northwestern 6-4 early in the first quarter. The Red Raiders went on a 12-3 run to close out the quarter and take an 18-7 lead into the second period.
The Trojans stormed back in the second quarter, led by strong defense that started with an Elsie Aslesen block.
Savannah Walsdorf started the scoring for the Trojans in the second quarter to trim Northwestern’s lead to 20-9.
With DSU trailing 26-24, Aslesen made a layup to tie the game at 26-26 with a minute left in the first half.
The next time down the court, DSU’s Courtney Menning converted a three-point play to give DSU its first lead of the game at 29-26. At the half, the Trojans held a 31-26 lead.
Aslesen opened the scoring for DSU in the second half to give the Trojans a 33-30 lead. After the Red Raiders reclaimed the lead at 34-33, Walsdorf made a bucket to put them back on top 35-34. Walsdorf’s basket was part of a mini 6-0 run for the Trojans to give them a 39-34 lead. With the Trojans clinging to a 44-43 lead, Giles knocked down a three-pointer to give DSU a 47-43 lead.
The Trojans took a 53-47 lead into the fourth quarter. Unfortunately, that lead would not last, as the Red Raiders opened the final period by going on a 15-0 run to take a 62-53 lead.
DSU answered with a 7-0 run that was capped off by a Menning corner three-pointer with 20 seconds left in the game to trim Northwestern’s lead to 62-60.
After Northwestern split a pair of free throws, DSU was unable to get off a look to tie the game and fell to Northwestern 63-60. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Trojans.
Giles finished the game with 17 points.
Aslesen ended the game with 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. Walsdorf scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Menning reached double figures with 10 points.
DSU 90, Mount Mary 55
The Trojans used a strong second quarter to help propel them to a 90-55 road victory over Mount Marty University on Friday.
Holding a 24-17 lead after the first quarter, DSU outscored the Lancers 34-15 in the second quarter to take a 58-32 lead into the locker room.
That momentum carried over into the third quarter, as the Trojans outscored the Lancers 18-9 to take a 76-41 into the final quarter.
Giles became the program’s all-time leading scorer with a 24-point effort. The Madison native now has 1,642 career points.
Shaylee DeBeer scored 17 points. Walsdorf scored 16 points and Lexi Robson chipped in with 11.
With the win, the Trojans are now 11-4 overall.
DSU will be back in action at the Cactus Classic in Chandler, Ariz. The Trojans will open the Cactus Classic on Tuesday against 21st ranked Montana-Western. DSU will then play the University of Providence on Wednesday.