The Madison Broncos improved to 10-6 overall and extended their winning streak to four games after going 3-0 this past week.
The Broncos opened the week with an 18-1 drubbing of the Salem Cubs on Wednesday.
The following night, the Broncos picked up a 4-3 walk-off victory against Dell Rapids. On Sunday, the Broncos clubbed Humboldt/Hartford 14-7.
Madison 18, Salem 1
The Broncos scored 14 runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to defeat Salem 14-1 in six innings. As a team, the Broncos collected 14 hits with eight being home runs.
Nick Bird had three hits, including two home runs. Bird also drove in a team-leading five runs. Greg Biagi hit two home runs and drove in four runs for the Broncos.
Ty Jorgenson hit a home run and drove in four runs for Madison. Aspen Dahl picked up two hits, including a home run. Dahl also drove in three runs for the Broncos. Matt Burpee and Mitch McNary both joined the home run parade with solo blasts.
Madison 4, Dell Rapids 3
Dell Rapids jumped out to an early 3-0 lead on Thursday after scoring three runs in the opening frame.
That would remain the score until the Broncos got on the board with a pair of runs off a Biagi two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to trim the lead to 3-2.
The Broncos tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the ninth inning off a Josh Giles double. Dahl tacked on the game-winning RBI single with one out in the inning.
Dahl finished the game with two hits, including a double, for the Broncos. Dahl also pitched three innings of relief and recorded four strikeouts. Biagi finished the game with two hits, including his two-run home run.
Madison 14, Humboldt/Hartford 7
For the second time this season, the Broncos defeated the Woodcocks by a score of 14-7. On the season, the Broncos are 2-1 against Humboldt/Hartford.
After giving up two runs in the top of the first inning, the Broncos responded with three runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning to take a 3-2 lead. All three runs crossed the plate due to wild pitches or passed balls.
Dahl continued to stay hot at the plate, picking up three hits to lead the Broncos offensively. Bird picked up the win on the mound in relief for the Broncos.
The Broncos will look to extend their winning streak when they travel to Salem to take on the Cubs on Tuesday.