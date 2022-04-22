Purchase Access

The Madison Bulldogs picked up their sixth straight win on Wednesday with an 8-0 victory over Sioux Valley.

Already holding a 4-0 lead, the Bulldogs platted four runs in the top of the sixth inning to pick up the 8-0 shutout victory.

Aspen Dahl spun a gem on the mound for the Bulldogs. The senior pitcher tossed all seven innings, giving up just one hit and recording 12 strikeouts.

Dahl also did damage at the plate for the Bulldogs. Dahl hit a double and drove in one run.

Nate Ricke hit a double and scored a run.

Trey Smith collected two hits and drove in three runs.

With the win, the Bulldogs improved to 6-2. They’ll be back in action on Saturday in Madison against Redfield at 2 p.m.