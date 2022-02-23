Prep Girls Basketball
Howard 60, Dell
Rapids St. Mary 46
The Howard Tigers advanced to the semifinals in the Class B Region 4 Tournament with a 60-46 victory against Dell Rapids St. Mary on Tuesday.
At the end of the first quarter, DRSM held a 20-13 lead. In the second quarter, the Tigers outscored DRSM 15-6 to take a 28-26 lead into the locker room.
In the second half, the Tigers outscored DRSM 32-20 to help them pick up the 60-46 opening-round victory.
“I was really impressed with how we kept our composure in the first quarter,” Howard head coach Wade Erickson said. “They came out on fire from the perimeter and had us in a deep hole in the first couple minutes of the game. It would be easy for a team to start pressing and trying too hard to get it all back quickly, but the girls just focused on our game plan one possession at a time.”
Abby Aslesen recorded a double-double for the Tigers. Aslesen scored 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.
Kate Connor scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Trinity Palmquist added 13 points.
With the win, the Tigers advanced to the semifinals, where they’ll square off against Colman-Egan in Madison on Thursday. The two teams played an overtime thriller earlier this season with the Hawks coming out on top 65-59.
“It should be a great match-up. We are pretty familiar with each other, and it will come down to who can execute their game plan the best,” Erickson said. “They are very athletic, talented, play extremely hard and are well coached. We need to match their intensity from the opening tip, take care of the ball and win the rebounding battle. If we can do that, this game has the potential to come right down to the final possession.”
Bridgewater-Emery 59, Oldham-Ramona/
Rutland 47
Some nights the shots just aren’t falling. That’s what happened to Oldham-Ramona/Rutland on Tuesday evening in Emery.
The ORR aiders started the third quarter against the Huskies trailing by three points. They could not overcome that three-point deficit and fell to Bridgewater-Emery 59-47 in the first round of the Class B Region 4 Tournament.
“I am so proud of this group and how hard they played this season, especially their work during the region game,” ORR head coach Crystal Hansen said.
“They fought hard to the end and were up a few times in the game and just couldn’t get their shooters stopped.”
Julia Trygstad led the Raiders with 17 points. Alivia Bickett and Bailey Hyland both scored 10 points. All three players will be back to help lead the Raiders next season.
“They have shown great progress this season and I look forward to next season,” Hansen said. “We will miss Alivia Spilde next year and wish her the best of luck next year at Dakota State University, where she’ll be playing volleyball.”
Garretson 52, Madison 21
The Madison Bulldogs had their season come to an end on Tuesday when they fell to Garretson 52-21 in the opening round of the Class A Region 3 Tournament.
Zoey Gerry finished the game with a team-leading 15 points. Gerry also grabbed six rebounds and recorded four steals.
Audrey Nelson scored four points and grabbed five rebounds.
With the loss, the Bulldogs finished the season with an overall record of 3-18.