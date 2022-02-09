A fast start helped the Madison Bulldogs pick up a 56-44 boys basketball victory over McCook Central/Montrose in Salem on Tuesday.
“We got out in transition and built a good lead in the first half,” Madison head coach Jeff Larsen said. “We defended well on the defensive end, and that is where it all starts for us.”
Aiden Jensen scored the first seven points of the game for the Bulldogs. Jensen’s hot start on the offensive end of the court helped the Bulldogs race out to a 7-2 lead.
A three-pointer from Peyton Wolf pushed Madison’s lead to nine points at 11-2. A pair of baskets from Mickale Dohrer gave Madison a 15-2 lead.
At the end of the first quarter, the Bulldogs held a 17-5 lead. Jensen ended the first quarter with eight points and four rebounds.
“Aiden is a huge asset to our team on the offensive end, and he has put a ton of time in to become a great player,” Larsen said. “He will be the first one to recognize that his teammates do a great job of getting him the ball in positions to score.”
Dohrer opened the second quarter to push Madison’s lead to 14 points at 19-5. Jensen converted a three-point play to give the Bulldogs a 22-9 lead.
With the Bulldogs holding an 18-point lead to start the second half, both teams struggled on the offensive end of the court.
The Cougars scored the first basket from the field at the 4:11 mark to trim Madison’s lead to 34-19. Jensen got the Bulldogs on the board with 3:30 left in the third quarter to push their lead back to 17 at 36-19.
With the Bulldogs holding a 44-29 lead in the fourth quarter, the Cougars went on an 11-0 run to trim Madison’s lead to 44-40.
A basket from Jensen put an end to MCM’s run. An Aspen Dahl three-pointer pushed Madison’s lead back to nine points at 49-40. The three-pointer from Dahl proved to be the dagger, as Madison held on to pick up the 56-44 victory.
Jensen finished the game with 21 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks for the Bulldogs. Dohrer reached double figures with 10 points.
Ben Brooks chipped in with eight points. Dahl finished the game with seven points and five rebounds. Wolf scored six points and grabbed six rebounds.
With the win, the Bulldogs picked up their third straight victory and now own a 6-8 record.
Madison will be back in action on Friday. when the Bulldogs hit the road to take on West Central.